Recipe of the day: Slow roasted lamb shoulder

Make some time to create this juicy slow-roasted lamb shoulder a wonderful choice for a Sunday roast.
Serve the roasted lamb shoulder with either some roasted vegetables, salad or roasted potatoes.
Juicy slow roasted lamb shoulder recipe:
For the Sauce
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
- 4 large cloves garlic, roughly chopped
- ½ cup chopped, oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes
- ⅓ cup fresh mint leaves
- ⅓ cup fresh parsley
- 2 lemons, juiced
- ¼ cup hot water
For the Lamb
- 4 pound bone-in lamb shoulder
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 large yellow onions, peeled and cut into thick rings
- 6 cloves garlic, smashed
- 1 cup water, (you can also use red wine or broth)
Ingredient
- Take lamb out of the fridge 1 hour before you are ready to work with it.
- Preheat oven to 450˚F (232˚C).
- In a food processor or blender, combine Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, sugar, soy sauce, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, mint leaves, parsley, lemon juice, and hot water; pulse to make a chunky sauce. Set aside.
- Lay lamb shoulder, fatty-side up, on a working surface, like a large cutting board.
- Using a sharp knife, make several slashes across the top.
- Rub the lamb with the olive oil; season with salt and pepper.
- Coat lamb with half of the prepared sauce. Keep the other half in the fridge until ready to serve the lamb.
- Arrange onion rings and smashed garlic in the base of a roasting pan.
- Place the lamb shoulder on top of the onions, fatty side up.
- Pour 1 cup of water in the roasting pan.
- Cover with aluminium foil.
- Put the roasting pan in the oven and turn down the heat to 350˚F (176°C).
- Roast for 3 hours.
- Remove foil and increase heat to 425˚F (218°C). Check to see if there’s any liquid in the pan; if not, add a cup of water.
- Continue to roast for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until browned on top and internal temperature registers at 145˚F (218°C). Start checking internal temperature at around the 15-minute mark.
- When done, remove from oven.
- Transfer the lamb to a cutting board and loosely cover it with foil; let it rest for 20 minutes.
- Drizzle with reserved sauce.
- Serve.
This recipe can be found on diethood.com