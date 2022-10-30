Recipe of the day: Slow roasted lamb shoulder

Citizen Reporter

Make some time to create this juicy slow-roasted lamb shoulder a wonderful choice for a Sunday roast.

Serve the roasted lamb shoulder with either some roasted vegetables, salad or roasted potatoes.

Juicy slow roasted lamb shoulder recipe:

For the Sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

4 large cloves garlic, roughly chopped

½ cup chopped, oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

⅓ cup fresh mint leaves

⅓ cup fresh parsley

2 lemons, juiced

¼ cup hot water

For the Lamb

4 pound bone-in lamb shoulder

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 large yellow onions, peeled and cut into thick rings

6 cloves garlic, smashed

1 cup water, (you can also use red wine or broth)

Take lamb out of the fridge 1 hour before you are ready to work with it. Preheat oven to 450˚F (232˚C). In a food processor or blender, combine Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, sugar, soy sauce, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, mint leaves, parsley, lemon juice, and hot water; pulse to make a chunky sauce. Set aside. Lay lamb shoulder, fatty-side up, on a working surface, like a large cutting board. Using a sharp knife, make several slashes across the top. Rub the lamb with the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Coat lamb with half of the prepared sauce. Keep the other half in the fridge until ready to serve the lamb. Arrange onion rings and smashed garlic in the base of a roasting pan. Place the lamb shoulder on top of the onions, fatty side up. Pour 1 cup of water in the roasting pan. Cover with aluminium foil. Put the roasting pan in the oven and turn down the heat to 350˚F (176°C). Roast for 3 hours. Remove foil and increase heat to 425˚F (218°C). Check to see if there’s any liquid in the pan; if not, add a cup of water. Continue to roast for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until browned on top and internal temperature registers at 145˚F (218°C). Start checking internal temperature at around the 15-minute mark. When done, remove from oven. Transfer the lamb to a cutting board and loosely cover it with foil; let it rest for 20 minutes. Drizzle with reserved sauce. Serve.

This recipe can be found on diethood.com