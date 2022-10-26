WATCH: ‘Stop buying filtered tap water, it makes no sense’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Water. One of the fundamental reasons why we are alive is the reason many of our environmental fundamentals move.

We have heard about a wine sommelier. There is a growing demand to learn more about water, how it tastes and the different types of water, though. Some may be wondering why this is important, particularly if you didn’t know the differences in water taste.

The first occasion I realised the taste of water conversation was a big deal was during Zac Efron’s Netflix series, Down To Earth with Zac Efron, where in the second episode viewers got to learn about a water menu and water tasting.

Intrigued the actor does a water tasting with fellow actor Anna Kendrick. Viewers got to learn that water has a taste and that there is a difference between bottled water, filtered water and tap water.

It opened up a huge conversation.

Yes, water menus are becoming a hot commodity and leading the charge in South Africa is water sommelier Candice Jansen.

Who is water sommelier Candice Jansen?

Jansen is not only creating water menus for top restaurants across the country, she’s also informing the masses on the importance of water conservation, teaching people the differences in water and how they can inform themselves as consumers.

Some of you may have seen some of her viral informative TikTok videos that have debunked certain water myths.

Jansen says she wants to impart knowledge that water needs to be understood better by all, including herself.

ALSO READ: From Instagram to bookshelves- Dine with Neo’s rocket raise

“I’ve always been passionate about water. I’ve always been sensitive to running tap water, wasting water unnecessarily and how people misuse water. There is an economic value to water but there is no emotional value to water, and I want that to change.”

Jansen says if we see water differently, we will use it differently.

Water minerals and the debate over filtered water vs purified water

Contrary to popular belief, water has plenty of minerals – it is not just to quench your thirst. Jansen says some companies are selling lies, such as selling “purified filtered water” [which is] municipal tap water in bottles.”

Jansen adds it is important as consumers to read labels to understand what we are buying.

Watch: Candice Jansen’s water tips

The water sommelier said that tap water is still good for you, “but paying for filtered tap water makes no sense because you have it at home. So when you pay for water, you should only ever pay for natural water, it is not filtered tap water, it’s two completely different things.”

Water has nutritional value, and purified water has “nothing in it,” because they have taken out the harmful contaminants but also the minerals.

“Mother nature crafts water with minerals,” she says, adding you should buy natural water with minerals and that water has a taste.

What to look out for when buying water

Jansen advises looking for natural water always.

She explains to look at the TDS “total dissolved solids” which shows you how many minerals are found in the water.

Natural water. Picture: Supplied

The taste preference is up to you.

What does a water sommelier do?

One of the main contributions Jansen wants to make is changing people’s experiences with water in a restaurant setting.

Jansens believes this is a one-of-a-kind experience, as “education meets the fine dining table”. On a daily basis, she has discussions with restaurateurs about implementing water menus, dealing with local water suppliers, having a variety and choices of water and importantly serving the right water.

“Day in and day out, trying to give water a great appreciation”.

Water Menu

When the renowned sommelier creates her water menu, it is key that the water taste differently, “you have to source water at different locations.”

The water will be sourced depending on the location of restaurants and the water is paired with food.

“It is an art, there is a lot that goes into it…I want you to feel in love with water and understand that water is a beverage, if your wine list is extensive, why do you only have one water?” Jansen reiterated that water has no emotional value that’s why we take it for granted.

NOW READ: WATCH: New Jozi spot KōL Izakhaya serves authentic Japanese food

After experiencing a water menu you are likely to see your tap water differently. For Jansen, she has seen some people feeling the need to install a filter tap water and monitor what they are feeding their kids.

South Africa has the most water menus in restaurants in the world and this is largely thanks to Jansen.

Sparkling or still?

A question we often get during a dining experience is: “still or sparkling water?” For Jansen both are a good option, neither one is superior nor “her favourite water”.

Sparkling water is growing in demand, and Jansen says this contributed to people moving away from surgery drinks or even sugar-free. Sparkling water is just water that is carbonated.