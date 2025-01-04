Countdown to gr.1: Helping little ones embrace the big school leap

The school holidays bring a big milestone for parents of 2025’s gr.1 learners: preparing their little ones for big school....

Parents can smooth the transition to help their child navigate the new environment. Picture: iStock

With just a few weeks until the school year begins, says Desiree Hugo, Academic Head: Schools Division at ADvTECH, parents have a golden opportunity to set their children up for a positive start.

“Transitioning from preschool to the more formal primary school setting is a significant milestone for children and their parents.

“This change can bring uncertainty and anxiety, but with intentional preparation, parents can help their children embark on this new educational journey confidently,” says Hugo.

Set the right tone

Hugo emphasises the importance of creating a positive atmosphere before the first day of school to help children prepare emotionally.

“There will be lots of excitement around the practical preparations, such as selecting school uniforms, gathering supplies, and getting to grips with new routines next year.

“However, besides the logistical aspects, parents can smooth the transition to help their child navigate the new environment. To that end, parents can start practising the mindset for success right away,” she says.

Manage expectations

“Allow your child to make mistakes and learn from them, rather than pushing for achievement and perfect outcomes at all costs,” says Hugo.

“In the next few weeks, help your child develop independence and confidence by taking small steps towards self-care, such as dressing themselves and organising their belongings. Even when they fall short of perfection, celebrating efforts fosters resilience at home and school.”

Foster perseverance

Young children may feel frustrated when they struggle with tasks.

“Instead of immediately stepping in to resolve issues, parents should offer guidance and encouragement to help their child build confidence in their abilities,” says Hugo.

Promote positive play

Starting primary school is a crucial time for social development, Hugo notes. “Parents should encourage kindness and inclusivity among their children, which are vital for emotional growth and confidence.

“It can be tough for children as they start encountering challenging situations and peers.

“These early years start marking the time when parents can’t just always step in and remedy the situation and where students need to start understanding how to navigate challenges themselves.

“To build conflict-resolution muscles, roleplaying various scenarios with toys or games that involve taking turns and dealing with frustrations can help children practise social skills necessary for making friends and resolving conflicts,” Hugo says.

Encourage curiosity

Hugo says a child’s natural curiosity is key to learning.

“Parents should nurture this by engaging in conversations about their surroundings during outings, asking their child questions, and not just supplying answers.

“Research indicates that children benefit significantly from interactive discussions where both parties question, listen, and respond thoughtfully. Encouraging reading and exploring topics together can further enhance this curiosity.”

Develop healthy routines

Parents can establish daily habits to reinforce learning while there is little to no homework in the early years.

“Young children will start getting into a natural routine of building upon their learning. By making this a fun and enjoyable experience and a positive family interaction, they will start associating learning with empowerment, which will pay dividends when the workload does start to grow.”

Hugo also highlights the importance of physical well-being: “Children need a healthy diet, plenty of sleep, and exercise. Unhealthy habits and routines can quickly show in a child’s general disposition and academic engagement, so establishing good habits, including limiting screen time, is key.

“By fostering connection time, parents will build trusting relationships with their children, so that when something may be troubling them, they reach out to their parents as their first line of support and care.”

By following these tips, parents can ensure their gr.1 learners are ready to enter this exciting new chapter confidently and enthusiastically.

