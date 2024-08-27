Emotional rollercoaster: Driving or just going along for the ride?

In professional settings, acting on raw emotion can be damaging to one’s career and lead to longer-term issues.

“Do you control your emotions, or do your emotions control you?” Picture: Getty Images

Modern life is packed with stressors that can trigger a range of intense emotional reactions—from panic and anxiety to fear and rage. Mastering the art of staying calm during these high-pressure moments is a vital skill for navigating daily challenges.

Irini Agathagelou-Klopper, a counselling psychologist at Netcare Akeso George, often poses this question to her clients: “Do you control your emotions, or do your emotions control you?”

She explains that intense emotional responses can be physically distressing and even painful, making it tough to resist acting impulsively. Yet, how we handle ourselves in the face of short-term discomfort is often within our control.

STOP & TIPP your way to emotional calm

“Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) offers practical tools for managing acute emotional crises, such as the STOP and TIPP techniques. These strategies not only help manage distress in the moment but also prevent impulsive reactions that we might regret later,” she says.

Agathagelou-Klopper points out that everyone has unique triggers that can skew their perception of situations. For instance, some people might experience severe anxiety on a plane and feel a strong urge to exit before takeoff, while others might react with anger to certain noises, potentially escalating the situation.

In professional settings, acting on raw emotion can be damaging to one’s career and lead to longer-term issues. Avoiding certain scenarios due to emotional distress can be limiting, making it essential to learn coping strategies to manage temporary discomfort effectively.

“Our emotions can dictate our behaviour unless we actively regain control and respond appropriately to crises or unwelcome situations,” Agathagelou-Klopper emphasises.

The STOP technique

“This technique helps individuals pause and gain control over impulsive reactions, allowing for more thoughtful responses in stressful situations,” she explains.

The STOP technique involves:

S for Stop ;

for ; T for Take a step back and reflect;

for and reflect; O for Observe ; and

for ; and P for Proceed mindfully.

The TIPP technique

“When emotions escalate quickly, the TIPP technique helps shift your focus and distance yourself from the stress, regaining control over your emotional response and body,” she says.

TIPP involves:

T for Temperature cooling: Apply cold water to your face or use an ice pack.

for cooling: Apply cold water to your face or use an ice pack. I for Intense exercise : Engage in vigorous physical activity.

for : Engage in vigorous physical activity. P for Paced breathing .

for . P for Progressive muscle relaxation: Release tension by relaxing each muscle group consciously.

“By using these calming tactics, you can quickly reduce emotional intensity and respond more calmly and mindfully rather than reacting impulsively,” Agathagelou-Klopper adds.

Emotional eruption? Time to call in the experts!

“If managing distress remains challenging despite these techniques, seeking professional mental healthcare can help build emotional resilience, improve coping skills, and enhance overall wellbeing,” advises Agathagelou-Klopper.

“If stress is interfering with any aspect of your life, don’t hesitate to seek help. Address the issue with a professional before it escalates further,” she concludes.

NOW READ: Silent screams: The tragic epidemic of teen suicide