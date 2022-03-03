Apple announces “Peek Performance” event

Faizel Patel

After much anticipation, tech giant Apple has sent out media invites for its spring event.

Once again, the event will be virtual, broadcasting from Apple Park in Cupertino, California on 8 March at 10am US time.

The event will be steamed live on You Tube, Apples website and on the Apple TV device.

The Cupertino company is teasing the event with the headline “Peek Performance.”

It is believed that Apple will launch a low-cost 5G iPhone, a new iPad, and Mac Mini.

The new phone would be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years and is rumored to come with an improved camera and a faster processor.

While the company did not share much details about the event, Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak tweeted a teaser.

“Peek performance. March 8th. See you there.”

Reuters reports iPhones with 5G capabilities have been a big part of Apple’s focus for its flagship product, with its latest model iPhone 13 showing off custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds as customers look for powerful devices with better connectivity.

Besides the new device expected to be launched at the event, Apple could also release iOS 15.4, the latest version of its iPhone software boasting several new features.

In January, Apple became the first company to hit a $3 trillion stock market value.

On the first day of trading in 2022, the Silicon Valley company’s shares hit an intraday record high of $182.88, putting Apple’s market value just above $3 trillion.

The stock ended the session up 2.5% at $182.01, with Apple’s market capitalization at $2.99 trillion.

Under Tim Cook, who in 2011 became chief executive following Steve Jobs’ death, Apple has sharply increased its revenue from services like video streaming and music.