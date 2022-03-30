Watch: Miss South Africa launches app to add new dimension to competition

Citizen Reporter

The Miss South Africa pageant organisation announced the launch of their new Official Miss South Africa app.

The purpose of the app is to expand the organisations horizons and also to add new dimensions to the Miss SA competitions.

“We are proud to announce the launch of the official Miss South Africa App. The app is aimed at expanding the Miss SA digital platforms and adding a new dimension to the Miss SA Competition.” CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, Stephanie Weil said in a statement on Wednesday.

The organisation is set to open entries on Friday, 1 April at 9am until 30 April at 11pm, in search of a young lady to become the country’s next prominent brand ambassador and who’ll represent South Africa on the global stage; such as Miss Universe, Miss World or Miss Supranational.

The Official Miss South Africa App is available for free download on the iOS app store and Google play store.

The new content hub was created for exclusive content, like buying the official Miss SA merchandise and the behind-the-scenes video, voting and entries for the 2022 Miss SA pageant will also be available on the platform. Fans will be allowed to pick their favourite contestant who they believe will be the next Miss South Africa.

App users will have to pay R299.00 for a monthly subrcription; which includes access to the organisations workshops.

As per usual a “How to” educational video series will be made available on the app which entrants are encouraged to view. The tutorials includes videos on how to make your entry stand out, your digital footprint, FAQs for Miss SA 2022, how to formulate your “why?”/purpose when entering as well as the importance of your mental well-being when entering.

The Miss SA entrants will also be required to post their 45 seconds introduction video on social media as part of the entry process by using #MissSA2022 and tagging Official Miss South Africa on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

