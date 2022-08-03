Hidden default settings you need to turn off on your phone

Citizen Reporter

There are a few tricks and trades you need to know about your smartphone device, as tech companies try by all means to keep us in default settings.

Smartphone users have become more tech-savvy especially when it comes to changing settings that companies want users to maintain on their phones.

The big tech giants have become notorious for not keeping users privacy and personal information safe. Particularly tracking smart devices without users’ consent.

According to a New York Times article, tech experts have listed a few things we need turn off in the default settings in our smartphones.

Apple default settings you should turn off:

The tech experts suggested that Apple users turn off “Allow Apps to Request to Track”, this informs the app to not allow sharing of your data with third parties for marketing purposes.

They also suggested turning off “Personalised Ads” for Google Products, which includes Andriod phones.

Select Analytics and Improvements and toggle off Share iPhone Analytics to prevent the iPhone from sending device data to Apple to improve its products.

Google

Google products such as YouTube and Maps track a lot of data. Turn on auto-delete activity older than three months for location and search history on these apps.

For Facebook sharing select “only me” for “ who can see your content” and for “how people can find you on Facebook”, select “choose me”.

For “Your ad preferences on Facebook”, switch off the toggle for relationship status, employer, job title and education. This blocks marketers from serving you targeted ads based on this information.

Finally, for who can see your birthday, select “friends”.

Amazon

Amazon subscribers and online shoppers have been advised to turn off “Amazon Sidewalk”, which is a programme that automatically makes newer products such as an Echo speaker available and can also share internet connections with others nearby.

This includes turning off your shopping list from the public.

