Huawei wows with new foldable, laptops, tablet and wearables

Tech giant Huawei has unveiled a line-up of flagship products at the Xperience Huawei 2022 spectacular launch in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

Huawei says the plethora of devices offer technological advances that have user experience at the core.

The new line-up includes the ultra-flagship foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate Xs 2; an ultra-premium flagship laptop, the MateBook X Pro; MatePad 10.4 tablet, including the MateBook D 16 laptop, and to get you connected, the new Wi-Fi Mesh Series.

Launching soon will be the Huawei Watch Fit 2 Watch D, Band 7 and the Watch GT 3 Pro.

Huawei says each one of these devices comes loaded with innovative features that are set to take the user experience to the next level.

“The devices come endowed with technological innovations in aesthetics, display, performance, connectivity, and interaction. They are designed for maximum creativity and easy communication.”

Huawei Mate Xs 2

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 has brought yet another breakthrough in aesthetic design, with its first innovative 3D Fiberglass Design for more refined textures.

Huawei’s brand-new flagship foldable smartphone boasts an ultra-flat surface which is minimalistic and natural and uses the Falcon Wing Design.

The device is about the same size, with a 7.8in display – 120Hz AMOLED, naturally – at a resolution of 2 480×2 200, which when folded still gets you a large 6.5in screen.

When unfolded the phone is a mere 5.4mm thick, and when closed it’s still relatively slender at 11mm, and in total it weighs 255g.

The rear cameras have been upgraded too, with a triple-lens array: a 50Mp, f/1.8 main camera; 13Mp, f/2.2 ultrawide; and an 8Mp, f/2.4 3x telephoto zoom lens with OIS.

It features the True-Chroma Camera System with improved XD Optics brings brand-new information recovery technology to further elevate image clarity, helping restore image details in a way that breaks the boundaries of physics.

A 4 600mAh battery provides the juice, supported by Huawei’s 66W fast charging with a 90% charge in just 30 minutes.

Availability and pricing

The Mate Xs 2 will be available from 1 September at a retail price of R39,999.

MateBook X Pro

Huawei says the MateBook X Pro is a new-paradigm laptop that transcends the traditional notion of how a laptop should look and what it is capable of.

The use of light and strong magnesium alloys in the full-CNC unibody design means that the laptop weighs only 1.26 kg making it highly portable and durable.

The 14.2-inch Real Colour FullView Display obtained the world’s first Eye Comfort 3.0 certification by TÜV Rheinland and universal colour consistency technology ensures that the same pristine colours will be displayed.

It comes in a skin-soothing metallic body and elegant colours, Ink Blue and Mystic Silver.

Availability and pricing

The Mate X Pro Aluminium Alloy Space grey Edition will retail at 35,999 while the Ink Blue Premium Edition will retail at R39 999.

Both laptops will be available from 19 August.

MatePad 10.4

The Huawei MatePad is slim and portable and embodies minimalism while merging ergonomics and technological aesthetics.

Equipped with a 10.4-inch, 2K resolution FullView Display, the Huawei MatePad is set-up to deliver better image quality over a wide range of content.

The tablet features 6GB of RAM with onboard 64GB of storage which may not be all that much but it can be expanded with a microSD card up to 5 12GB.

The MatePad 10.4 is equipped with the second-gen M-Pencil Package, bringing users a more realistic writing experience to comprehensively improve work and learning efficiency. The stylus brings system-level stylus capabilities including FreeScript, Annotate and Take snippet, making handwriting input more efficient and convenient.

The Huawei Smart Keyboard supports Bluetooth connectivity and features 1.3mm key travel.

Huawei says the MatePad 10.4 is aimed at students and professionals that don’t need a full-powered laptop but still want to take notes or watch content on the go.

Availability and pricing

The MatePad 10.4 will be available from 24 August, and retail for R6 499 without the keyboard and R6,999 with the keyboard.

MateBook D 16

Huawei says the MateBook D 16’s immersive 16-inch Eye Comfort FullView display is made for those who spend long hours in front of the screen.

With a screen-to-body ratio of 90% and a convenient 16:10 aspect ratio, it is designed with comfort and productivity in mind. With MateBook D 16, even heavy users can be confident that their eyes are protected thanks to the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certification.

The durable aluminium alloy body of the laptop is tempered by anodic oxidation to make it tougher and stronger.

Despite the 16-inch screen size and metallic body, the laptop only weighs 1.7Kg, making it one of the lightest laptops in its category.

The MateBook D 16 comes with the 12th Gen Intel Core™ H- Series Processor and can be configured up to i7-12700H.

It offers a TDP of up to 40W, dual-channel RAM and a high-speed solid-state drive.

Availability and pricing

The MateBook D 16 will be available from 19 August at a retail price of 25,999.

Wearables:

The Watch Fit 2

is a powerful contender in the smart wearables segment with its solid health and fitness tracking features.

The smartwatch tracks a range of health data, with Huawei’s upgraded TruSeen 5.0 heart rate monitoring technology accurately measuring users’ BPM and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2); and the ability to track sleep patterns.

The smartwatch can also analyse the different stages of each night’s sleep, identify a range of different sleep problems, it also offers solutions.

Pricing

The Watch Fit 2 will retail for R3 299.

Watch D

The Watch D is the personal health assistant you need. It is a well-designed wrist BP monitor that gives you precise blood pressure along with comprehensive health management features.

Using an innovative mini pump, the Huawei Watch D’s air pump can reach up to 40kPa, ensuring blood pressure can be measured up to 230mmHg.

Pricing

The Watch D will retail for R9 999.

Band 7

The Band 7 is Huawei’s thinnest FullView fitness tracker achieving a thickness of only 9.99mm.

The lightweight design, coupled with the curved design that perfectly fits the wrist and weighing only 16g (without the strap), it brings users an unprecedented wearing experience.

Pricing

The Band 7 will retail for R1 699.

Watch GT 3 Pro

Another wearable that is designed to perfection and comes with a long-lasting battery, is the Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition that has 14 days battery life and 7 days of battery life in intense usage scenarios, while the GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition comes with 7 days of battery life in typical scenarios and 4 days of battery life in heavy usage scenarios.

Even when you have to top up the battery, having wireless fast charging support means that you can charge up the watch for a full-day of use, in just 10 minutes.

Pricing

The Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition will retail for R9 999 while the Ceramic Edition will retail for R13 999.

Wi-Fi Solutions

To top if it off, Huawei also launched its Wi-Fi solution, the Wi-Fi Mesh Series- the Mesh 7, Tri-Band 6600Mbps and Mesh 3, Dual-Band 3000Mbp. Huawei’s Mesh solution is equipped with Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 Plus and can support up to 250+ connections.

Pricing

The Wi-Fi Mesh Series two pack will retail for 7 599 while the three pack will retail for R5 599.

