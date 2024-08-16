C-Connect joins foray of mobile networks in SA

C-Connect has to do a lot to woo subscribers to the network.

Another company has joined the foray of mobile network providers in the country which will give South Africans a bigger suite to choose from.

C-Connect, South Africa’s newest virtual mobile network operator (MVNO), launched nationwide, to take on the competition.

However, with established networks like Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, FNB and Melon Mobile, C-Connect will have to do a lot to woo subscribers to the network.

The prepaid, SIM-only brand leverages C-Cell’s robust network infrastructure. When subscriber’s top-up their prepaid Airtime or Data, they can earn 10% back in the form of Cha-Chings, the in-app currency.

C-Connect

With many smartphones having an eSIM feature, last year, Melon launched its digital eSIM experience without the tedious process of visiting a physical store.

New subscribers can sign up on the C-Connect app or website to get a SIM delivered to their door or selected pickup point or collect one from an authorised distribution partner.

They can complete the full RICA process online without needing to visit a store. Activating the Pocket to receive and spend Cha-Chings is as easy as registering on the website, downloading the C-Connect app or dialling *105#.

Richard Anderson, chief operating officer at C-Connect said with the South African consumer’s finances under immense pressure, they anticipate strong demand for MVNO offering.

“What sets us apart in a competitive market is that we offer people meaningful rewards for buying voice and data, an essential everyone needs.”

ALSO READ: How to avoid and spot fake and malicious mobile phone apps

Best networks

While consumers are spoilt for choice when it comes to mobile networks, it will be interesting to see what network speed C-Connect does generate.

In July, MyBroadband’s Insights Mobile Network Quality Report for the first quarter of 2024 revealed that Cell C was in third place behind MTN and Vodacom.

MTN had the highest average download speed at 82.48 Mbps, followed by Vodacom at 77.45 Mbps, Cell C at 39.32 Mbps, and Telkom at 30.49 Mbps.

However, the report also found that Cell C significantly improved its network performance over the last year.

According to the analysis, Cell C’s average download speed increased from 28.70 Mbps in Q1 2023 to 39.32 Mbps in Q1 2024. This improvement helped Cell C to overtake Telkom and rank third behind MTN and Vodacom in network quality.

ALSO READ: Are your favourite apps eating your data? Here’s what you need to do