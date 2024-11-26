Elevate your entertainment this summer with Samsung’s Black Friday deals

Imagine watching your favourite movie or show with visuals so vibrant and clear that it feels like you’re experiencing them for the first time.

This Black Friday, consumers can take their entertainment experiences to the next level with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology that brings content to life like never before. With the power of artificial intelligence (AI), innovative AI processor and Samsung Tizen OS, you can enjoy powerful AI upscaling and smart home connectivity

Samsung’s AI upscaling is a ground-breaking advancement that utilises machine learning algorithms to analyse and enhance low-resolution content, elevating it to near 4K or 8K quality.

The NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor is Samsung’s most advanced processor yet, enhancing existing content and upscaling it to nearly 8K quality, with 512 AI neural networks working to sharpen images and improve clarity.

The result is a picture so vivid, so detailed, so real it feels like you are actually in your favourite show, movies and games.

Imagine watching your favourite movie or show with visuals so vibrant and clear that it feels like you’re experiencing them for the first time. With Samsung’s AI upscaling, you can enjoy an enhanced cinematic experience, transforming ordinary content into extraordinary visual masterpieces.

Visuals play a pivotal role in the music industry, whether it’s through stunning music videos or dynamic live concert experiences. Samsung’s displays bring music to life with vivid colours and crisp details, making every performance an engaging spectacle.

This Black Friday, immerse yourself in sound and vision, where music isn’t just heard; it’s experienced.

Samsung’s AI upscaling technology is also a marvel for gamers as it not only enhances video quality but also elevates gameplay graphics, providing stunning visuals that enhance your gaming experience. Compatible with popular gaming consoles and titles, Samsung’s AI TVs and Odyssey Smart Monitors offer gamers the advantage of high-quality graphics and faster refresh rates, ensuring you never miss a moment of action.

Samsung’s user-friendly interfaces and intuitive settings make accessing AI upscaling features simple and enjoyable. With a few clicks, users can transform their viewing experience, tailoring settings to match their content and preferences.

Exclusive Black Friday Offers

This Black Friday, explore Samsung’s incredible line-up of AI-enhanced products:

65″ QN800D Neo QLED 8K HDR Smart TV (QA65QN800DKXXA): Experience breathtaking 8K quality with AI-powered enhancements. Get it for R39,999* (save R30,000), and receive free gifts; Galaxy Watch7 and Q-Series Soundbar (HW-Q600C) worth R15,499.

98″ Crystal UHD DU9000 4K Tizen OS Smart TV (UA98DU9000KXXA): Perfect for those who crave a super-sized screen – this TV features AI-driven upscaling and more and is now available for R59,999* (save R20,000).

Q-series Soundbar HW-Q800D 5.1.2 ch Sub-Woofer (HW-Q800D/XA): Achieve ultimate sound immersion with adaptive sound technology. Available for R7,999* (save R3,000).

49″ Odyssey OLED G95SC 240Hz Gaming Monitor (LS49CG954SUXEN): Immerse yourself in gaming like never before with a curved screen and stunning clarity. Price available upon request.

34″ Odyssey G55T UWQHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor (LC34G55TWWPXEN): Elevate your gaming experience with high refresh rates. Now available for R9,999* (save R3,000).

Enjoy a premium mobile experience with AI-powered features in the Galaxy S24 FE, now available for R12,999* (save R2,000).

Work, study and entertain yourself with the perfect combination of performance and portability from the Galaxy Tab S9 5G. Get it for R17,999* and save R4,000.

Get premium sound quality and active noise cancellation from the Galaxy Buds3, now yours for R2,999* (save R1,000).

Grab the opportunity to transform your entertainment experiences this Black Friday. Explore Samsung’s latest products featuring AI upscaling and discover the immersive experiences awaiting you in TV, music, and gaming. Shop at Samsung.com and Samsung stores, and stand a chance to win a share of R400,000 in weekly prizes. Terms & Conditions apply. https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/blackfriday/competition/

These offers are also available on the recently launched Samsung e-Store app, which can be downloaded on both iOS and Android platforms. Samsung is offering customers an exclusive 5% discount on their first purchase of mobile devices, tablets, and wearables through the app. Don’t miss out!

For more information on Samsung’s Black Friday deals, visit https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/blackfriday/ and https://samsungair.co.za/shop/

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com/za