Elon Musk launches X TV app for smart TV’s to take-on YouTube

4 Sep 2024

The X TV app is already live on Android TV’s and also on LG, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV in beta.

Elon Musk announces X TV app for smart TV's to take-on YouTube

Elon Musk has launched X TV, a live-streaming app for smart TVs. Picture: X/@cb_doge

Elon Musk has launched X TV, a live-streaming app for smart TVs.

“Beta version of 𝕏 TV is out,” he announced on the X platform.

The app which promises to be a hybrid platform that delivers live content and viral videos has taken on YouTube in a bid for advertising revenue.

Platforms

Musk confirmed that the X TV app is already live on Android TV’s and including LG, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV in beta.

He said X plans to bring the app to more devices in the future.

What is X TV?

According to the X TV app details, it eliminates the need for a set top box by offering access to a wide range of live channels including movies, music, news, sports and weather.

Users must sign in to their X account to use the TV app.

Previously, the only way to watch X’s video content on television was to cast videos through a secondary device like an iPhone or Android smartphone.

Brazil vs X

Meanwhile, all five judges on a Supreme Court panel voted on Monday to uphold a ban on X in Brazil.

The move backs the decision by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, one of the five judges, to shut down X in Brazil.

The ban, which went into effect on Saturday, was ordered by Moraes after the company missed a court-imposed deadline to name a legal representative in the South American country, Al Jazeera reported.

“Outlaw

Moraes’ original order, which was released on Friday, had called Musk an “outlaw” who intended to “allow the massive spread of disinformation, hate speech and attacks on the democratic rule of law, violating the free choice of the electorate, by keeping voters away from real and accurate information”.

It ordered all telecom providers in the country to shut down X. The ban is to remain in place until X complies with Moraes’ order and pays outstanding fines that exceeded $3 million (about R53 million) as of last week.

Musk, who bought X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022, decried the move as censorship. On Friday, he called the platform the top “source of truth” in Brazil. He further called Moraes a “dictator.”

Following the suspension of X by the country’s supreme court, social media site Bluesky registered almost two million new users in just four days.

Bluesky was launched in 2019 by Jack Dorsey, one of X’s co-founders.

