Huawei with AI Best Expression opens eyes and makes you smile

2025 is going to be AI-heavy for smartphones.

With January almost over, 2025 has already seen a number of smartphone launches as tech companies scurry to unveil their products worldwide, including in South Africa.

It is understood that the brands aim to get their products onto the market before their financial year-ends.

Samsung, Honor and Vivo have already launched their latest smartphones, with Xiaomi and other brands yet to reveal what they have up their sleeves.

AI in 2025

Like tech pundits forecasted at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January, 2025 will be heavy on artificial intelligence (AI).

Apple, Samsung, Honor, Oppo and Tecno already have smartphones with AI capabilities that try to outdo the competition.

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is also following suit with the launch of its newest midrange Nova series, which debuted globally in December.

Nova 13

Unveiled at the Leonardo Hotel in Sandton on Thursday, the Nova 13 series offers better screens, better camera arrays and AI, of course.

While Huawei showcased the Nova 13 Pro in Dubai, South Africa is only getting the base Nova 13 and Nova 13i.

The Nova 13, available in Loden Green and Black, starts at R 12 999, and Nova 13i, available in Blue and White, starts at R 6,999.

Innovation

The price range falls in between the bracket of Huawei’s former subsidiary Honor which unveiled the Honor X9c, in what they called the “unbreakable AI smartphone”.

While the US ban on Huawei continues, and with no Google Play Store on the Chinese company’s devices, it has not failed to innovate, being the top brand in wearable technology and holding a steady sport in the mobile and computer categories in South Africa.

Best expression

With AI all the rage, the Huawei Nova 13 boasts the AI Best Expression feature. Using advanced algorithms, it identifies the best expressions for each individual in the frame, ensuring smiles are perfect, eyes are open, and everyone looks their best.

The result is a natural final image that eliminates common issues such as awkward smiles or closed eyes, which will make it a hit for rushed photos with celebrities and sports stars, among others.

Spoilt for choice

Expanding its ecosystem, Huawei also launched the MatePad 11.5 to the South African market, designed to redefine paperless productivity.

With launches still expected from Samsung’s midrange series, Apple iPhones later this year and Oppo, among others, South Africans will be spoilt for choice and will have a plethora of smartphones to choose from to suit their needs and pockets.

