‘Harnessing power of AI no longer futuristic vision’, Microsoft says

South Africa and other African countries are uniquely positioned to innovate and lead in AI-driven solutions with the right skills.

Microsoft said Africa, with its youthful population, rich diversity, and rapidly growing tech ecosystems, is uniquely positioned to innovate and lead in AI-driven solutions with the right skills and access to digital technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This was the focus of Lillian Barnard, President for Microsoft Africa, at the Microsoft AI conference at the Sandton Convention Centre last week.

AI skills

Barnard, at the event, launched Microsoft’s AI skilling initiative for South Africa, a programme aimed at empowering one million South Africans with growing in-demand digital skills by 2026.

“Harnessing the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic vision, but a tangible reality for organisations seeking to achieve exponential growth and optimisation.”

“We have set an ambitious target to deliver future-ready skills to four million African youth for digital, cyber and AI technologies,” Barnard said.

Microsoft’s AI skilling initiative training programme provides insight into the strategic aspects of AI and empowers leaders with the tools and knowledge to navigate the rapidly advancing AI landscape, unlock its potential, and drive their organisations towards unprecedented success.

Future of jobs

According to Microsoft, the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 for Africa and South Africa, underscores a critical skills gap, with more than 60% of companies identifying it as a key barrier to business transformation by 2030.

Barnard said the report emphasises the urgent need for upskilling and reskilling to meet the demands of emerging roles in technology, AI and green industries.

She said the launch of this AI skilling initiative for South Africa is not just about individual advancement but, more importantly, about uplifting entire communities.

‘We believe that by democratising access to AI education, we are creating a more equitable digital future for all.”

Partnerships

The programme targets a broad audience, and in South Africa will prioritise all sectors from companies to government and youth, ensuring that everyone can participate in the digital economy.

Microsoft said the AI skilling initiative will be amplified through strategic partnerships with educational institutions, ICT training providers, government, non-governmental organisations, and public and private sector organisations.

“These collaborations with trusted implementation partners like Afrika Tikkun Services and Youth Employment Service (YES) will be instrumental in ensuring that the training that is provided is relevant, impactful and aligned with the needs of industries.”

Global economy

Barnard said by 2030, Africa could become a more significant player in the global economy, drawing on AI to revolutionise industries and boost productivity.

‘Together, by delivering on the promise of AI, we can chart a course for Africa to become the next global economic powerhouse,” said Barnard.

