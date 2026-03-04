Tecno unveils innovative concept smartphones at MWC that are hard to ignore

Tecno also announced a collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini that spans multiple product categories.

Tecno unveiled a few innovative concept smartphones and other devices in a spread that’s hard to ignore at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) on Tuesday.

Under the theme “Pioneering the Connection of Intelligence,” Tecno unpacked its Camon 50 series, the Pova 8 lineup, a connected AI ecosystem stretching across multiple device categories, and a modular concept phone that was among the most exciting devices on the MWC show floor.

The innovative concept smartphones may not even make it to production, which is disappointing, while the Camon 50 series will not be available in South Africa, another disappointment.

Camon series

While Tecno smartphones like the Spark series are available in the country, it will have to bring other phones like the Camon series to South Africa if it wants to make a dent in the country’s market which is dominated by Apple, Samsung, Honor, Huawei and others.

The Camon 50 Ultra 5G is the flagship with a triple camera array, a 50MP main shooter using an 8MP ultrawide and a 50MP telephoto.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset gives it premium 5G connectivity without stretching into flagship pricing territory.

The Camon 50 Pro and base Camon 50 are a step down, running a Helio G200 Ultimate chip.

The Pro matches the Ultra’s 50MP 3x periscope telephoto with optical image stabilisation, while the standard model drops the telephoto entirely.

Techno modular

At Tecno’s exhibition stand, the company showcased a concept modular device using various modules that snap onto a more standard phone body.

It’s a device that can morph into various forms, including a huge zoom lens wielding camera phone.

From stackable battery modules and action cameras to telephoto lenses, over a dozen components comprise a customisable modular suite that enables users to add or remove modules as needed.

“We believe the ultimate goal of technology is not to create a static masterpiece, but to offer an extension of human freedom. By pioneering this modular architecture, we are breaking the constraints of fixed hardware and returning the power of choice to the user,” said Leo Li, Tecno product head of modular magnetic interconnection technology.

“This is more than a leap in connectivity; it is an experiment in mobile liberation, where the device is no longer defined by its factory form, but by the user’s intent in every moment.”

The Tecno phone’s core is basically a super slim Android phone with a couple of connectors on the back. The connectors allow it to interface with various modules that the company had on display at its MWC booth in Barcelona.

Tonino Lamborghini collaboration

Tecno also announced a collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini that spans multiple product categories.

The first includes the Tonino Lamborghini Tecno Taurus, a compact water-cooled gaming PC, alongside a Pova Metal Limited Edition and a broader Tonino Lamborghini Tecno AIoT ecosystem covering laptops, tablets, smart glasses and wearables.

Ginevra Lamborghini, vice-president of Tonino Lamborghini, said: “Tonino Lamborghini and Tecno worked on a distinctive design language, materials and tactile perception.”

Also presented at the show was Pova Metal Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition, a Snapdragon-powered, world first all-metal unibody 5G phone that features uninterrupted curves, Rear Dot Matrix lighting and a very cool pulse light.

Neon phone

Then there Tecno’s Pova Neon, which is “the world’s first ionised inert gas light emitting technology” inside a smartphone. It looks pretty electric, like Emperor Palpatine using his force lightning against Darth Vader in Return of the Jedi.

The back has a clear panel filled with ionised inert gas that throws off neon sparks when you touch it.

The phone is just a concept, so MWC might be its only chance to light up a room.

Overall, Tecno dressed to impress, but while concept devices are marvels that really get the tech adrenaline flowing, the excitement has to be kept in check as the devices might not make it to production.

One thing is certain though, smartphones are likely to take a leap with more interesting designs than current ones on the market.