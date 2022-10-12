WATCH: Meta Connect – Everything that was announced

Faizel Patel

Meta has unveiled its Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset tailored for working professionals.

The new headset, unveiled at Meta’s annual Connect conference on Tuesday, marks a milestone for Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s break into the higher-end market for extended reality computing devices.

Quest Pro availability and pricing

It is expected to hit shelves on 25 October, at a price of $1 500 (R 27 170), and will offer consumers a way to interact with virtual creations overlaid onto a full-colour view of the physical world around them.

Zuckerberg said Meta Quest Pro is the first in a new line of advanced headsets built to expand the possibilities of virtual and mixed reality.

“It’s pancake lenses fold light over several times, reducing the size of the headset while showing sharper visuals. A new, curved battery on the back helps make Meta Quest Pro a more balanced and ergonomic headset overall.”

“High-resolution outward-facing cameras capture 4X as many pixels as Meta Quest 2 and make Meta Quest Pro our first full-colour mixed reality device. Imagine the possibilities when the physical and digital worlds can finally interact seamlessly, without you craning your neck to look down at a phone,” Zuckerberg said.

New partnerships to advance the future of work

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella joined Zuckerberg to announce a new partnership that will bring powerful new work and productivity tools to Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 next year, including apps for Microsoft Windows 365 and Microsoft Teams and the ability to join a Teams meeting from inside Meta Horizon Workrooms.

Capabilities being worked on include using Quest Pro during virtual meetings on the Microsoft Teams platform.

“At Microsoft, we’re incredibly excited about the metaverse and how digital and physical worlds are coming together,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during the presentation.

New social experiences in VR and beyond

Meta said when Quest 2 launched two years ago, the majority of people’s time in VR was spent alone, now, the majority is spent in multiplayer and social apps.

“Today we announced we’re developing Meta Horizon Worlds on the web so you can eventually pick up your phone or laptop and visit friends who are hanging out in VR, and vice versa. We also announced new social innovations we’re working on with the YouTube VR team.”

“If you’re hanging out with friends in Meta Horizon Home, you’ll soon be able to watch YouTube videos together,” Meta said.

Beyond everything

Meta also shared updates on its research toward the foundational technologies for future devices and the metaverse, including:

Work to use artificial intelligence and electromyography to create more intuitive, human-centered interfaces.

Project Aria and our partnership with Carnegie Mellon University to help people with visual impairments better navigate their surroundings indoors.

Two technologies to build and manipulate 3D objects in the metaverse: neural radiance fields and inverse rendering.

Photorealistic Codec Avatars, including more robust facial expressions and Instant Codec Avatars that are faster and easier to make.

