Banking app PowerBall player now R77 million richer

Another PowerBall player has a reason to celebrate after being the only one who managed to match five numbers and a Powerball from Tuesday’s draw.

According to Ithuba, the lucky player won R77.4 million from the draw. The winning ticket was purchased using the Nedbank banking app.

The winner joins another player from Pietermaritzburg who won R10.9 million from the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday, 23 November 2024.

According to Ithuba, the winning ticket, purchased at South Gate Spar with a quick pick selection, remains unclaimed.

Another player won R2.7 million Lotto jackpot from the same draw, having also used the quick pick option via a banking app.

How winners are paid for banking app participants

For prizes under R249,000, Ithuba automatically deposits into the winner’s bank account linked to the banking app, requiring no further action from the winner.

Those who win prizes over R249,000 will receive a call from their respective bank, notifying them of their win and providing instructions to visit the nearest Ithuba office to claim their prize securely.

According to Ithuba, as of 30 October 2023, more than R257 million in prizes remain unclaimed across various games.

Unclaimed winnings that are not claimed within the 365 days period will be forfeited and redirected to support community causes through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF).

PowerBall and Lotto ticket sales

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which takes place at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including value-added tax (VAT). Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

How to play the PowerBall

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

All winners above R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling, with all winnings tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to play.

