Daily Lotto results: Saturday, 26 October 2024

Feeling lucky? The estimated jackpot for tonight's draw is R6 million. Here are your Daily Lotto results.

The winning Daily Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

05, 10, 23, 31, 33.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Daily Lotto results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

How to play the Daily Lotto in SA

If you are buying a ticket in-store:

Pick up a betslip in any lottery store.

Choose five numbers between 1 and 36 or ask for a “Quick Pick”.

Entries cost R3 each. You can play up to a maximum of R150, but you are allowed to play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Take your betslip to the teller to pay for your ticket.

Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket and you lose it, anyone will be able to use it to claim the prize.

If you are playing online:

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za.

Set up a lottery account and make a deposit so you can pay for tickets.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select “Quick Pick” to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want to play.

Decide whether to enter a single draw or multiple draws.

Confirm and pay for your entry.

What time is the Daily Lotto draw?

The draw take place a little after 9pm every evening and you can buy tickets up to 8.30pm.

Is there a winner every day?

Yes. The jackpot prize money is guaranteed to be given away even if no ticket matches all five numbers of the results drawn. When this happens, the jackpot is split between everyone who matches two or more numbers.

Previous winning results

If you would like to view previous results, check out our Lottery Results page for Daily Lotto, Lotto and Lotto Plus, as well as Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from previous draws.

Weekly lottery draws

The Daily Lotto draw takes place seven days a week. Here are the days you can play Lotto and Lotto Plus, as well as PowerBall:

Tuesday: PowerBall and PowerBall Plus

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus Wednesday: Lotto and Lotto Plus

Lotto and Lotto Plus Friday: PowerBall and PowerBall Plus

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus Saturday: Lotto and Lotto Plus

For more information, visit www.nationallottery.co.za.