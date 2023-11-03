Tips to find a safe and reliable car

Safety and reliability must be prioritised when searching for a new ride. Before settling into the driver’s seat, ensure your chosen vehicle is not just stylish or budget-friendly, but also boasts top-notch safety and dependability.

Homework first, shop later

Before putting the gas on the pedal, take a coffee break and dive into a bit of research. Google consumer reports for unbiased reviews based on owner feedback. Search for forums or websites dedicated to the specific car model or brand you’re interested in. These can be goldmines for first-hand accounts of issues and overall satisfaction. Certain car brands or models have a history of being more reliable than others. Do a general search for “most reliable car brands” or “most reliable car models” to get a sense of the industry consensus. Lastly, remember that sometimes, insurance rates can reflect the perceived safety and reliability of a car. Generally, safer cars might cost less to insure.

Brand new or gently used?

Here’s a question for the ages: brand new, shiny car, demo with low mileage, or one that’s had a previous owner but is still way cheaper than a new or demo car? While new cars smell great and demo cars are typically recent models that include the latest safety, technology, and comfort features, a used car that’s been loved and cared for can be just as reliable. If you’re considering new vs pre-owned vs demo, click here.

Test drive, test drive, test drive

It’s like trying on shoes. You wouldn’t buy without slipping your foot in first, right? Take the car for a spin. Does it feel right? Listen for any weird noises and check if all the buttons and features work. Don’t forget to closely examine the bodywork for any signs it may have been in an accident.

Ask about added safety features

When searching for the safest and most reliable car for your family, prioritise vehicles with high safety ratings, spacious rear seating, and family-friendly features like multiple anchor points for child seats, rear-view cameras, and advanced accident-avoidance systems to ensure optimum protection and comfort for your little ones.

Budget wisely

Don’t be swayed only by the car’s charm. Stick to what you can afford. Remember, the price isn’t just the car itself, but insurance, maintenance, and fuel costs too.

Consider the car’s resale value

Some cars depreciate in value faster than others. Think about the future. If you plan on selling or trading in the car down the line, select a model known to hold its value.

Check the warranty and service packages

A solid warranty or service package can be a lifesaver down the road. Look for manufacturers that offer extensive coverage and consider extended warranties for added peace of mind.

Trust your gut

Last but not least, trust that feeling in your belly. If something feels off or too good to be true, it is not the car for you. But you will know you have found your perfect match when everything checks out, and you have that “this is the one” feeling.

