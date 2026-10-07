Gents, October is yours: Middelburg Mall launches the Men’s Edit

Gents, it’s time. Step it up, glow up, show up.

This October, Middelburg Mall belongs to the men as The Men’s Edit takes over the centre from October 1 to November 1 2026. Bringing a month of fashion, style, experiences and entertainment to Middelburg.

The Men’s Edit is all about making men’s fashion easier, more accessible and a whole lot more fun. The campaign spotlights five wardrobe essentials: The White Shirt, Denim, Chinos, Workwear, and Weekend Wear, showing how these everyday staples can be styled in different ways for different occasions.

Anna-Mari Claasen, who styles for Fashion Week, styled the looks using pieces from stores at Middelburg Mall. Throughout the campaign, shoppers can discover the looks in the centre while exploring what’s available in their favourite stores.

But The Men’s Edit is about more than fashion. There’s a full calendar of experiences happening at Middelburg Mall throughout October, giving the gents plenty of reasons to get out, show up and make a day of it.

Here’s what’s happening:

Friday 2, Friday 16 & Saturday 31 October: Flash fashion shows will pop up around the mall, bringing the latest looks to life.

Saturday, October 10: Fashion and style take centre stage when Craig Jacobs brings his style talk to Middelburg Mall. Sharing practical tips and inspiration to help men elevate their everyday wardrobes.

Saturday, October 17: The Gentlemen’s Ride: Jeep Club Brunch brings together great cars, good company and a distinctly gentlemanly vibe.

Saturday, October 24: It’s time to raise a glass at the Gin Tasting, adding another experience to the October line-up.

All month long: Local influencers and media will join The Men’s Edit, sharing their favourite looks, experiences and moments from the mall.

Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe, looking for some style inspiration or simply looking for something different to do with the gents, there’s something to look forward to this October.

Follow Middelburg Mall on Facebook at Middelburg Mall and Instagram at my_middelburg_mall for dates, times and updates, or visit www.middelburgmall.co.za.

This isn’t just shopping. This is a statement.

The Men’s Edit. Only at Middelburg Mall. October – own it.

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