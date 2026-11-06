Sport

Gustav Basson defends yellow jersey in Tour du Faso

South African cyclist Gustav Basson clings to his overall lead as rivals close the gap ahead of two gruelling stages.

November 6, 2026
Tobie van den Bergh Less than a minute
A man poses on a podium, carrying a bag over his arm.
Gustav Basson are still wearing the yewllow jersey in the Tour du Faso. PHOTO: Tour du Faso website.

Gustav Basson and his South African cycling team, Tshenolo Pro, are still holding their own in the Tour du Faso.

After yesterday’s Stage 7, Basson remains in the yellow jersey, with two challenging days ahead before the shorter, final stage.
Basson, the overall leader, finished 25th yesterday, while fellow Middelburg rider Thokozani Mahlangu finished 35th.
Algeria’s Riahi Anes won the stage in 03:12:33.

Rival teams are expected to mount fierce challenges to take the yellow jersey from Basson over the next two days.

Two riders remain in close pursuit: Soumaïla Ilboudo, representing the Burkina Faso national team, trails by 41 seconds, while Belgium’s Timmy de Boes is 44 seconds behind.

Today’s stage covers 153.7 km, and Saturday’s stage spans 167.8 km.

At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
November 6, 2026
Tobie van den Bergh Less than a minute

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Tobie van den Bergh

Tobie started as a journalist in September 1975. He was appointed editor of the Middelburg Observer in 1982 where he worked until he retired in 2024. He received numerous awards, is a founding member of the Forum for Community Newspapers and has published two books about his work. Although retired, Tobie is still very much involved in community journalism.
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