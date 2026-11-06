Gustav Basson defends yellow jersey in Tour du Faso

Gustav Basson and his South African cycling team, Tshenolo Pro, are still holding their own in the Tour du Faso.

After yesterday’s Stage 7, Basson remains in the yellow jersey, with two challenging days ahead before the shorter, final stage.

Basson, the overall leader, finished 25th yesterday, while fellow Middelburg rider Thokozani Mahlangu finished 35th.

Algeria’s Riahi Anes won the stage in 03:12:33.

Rival teams are expected to mount fierce challenges to take the yellow jersey from Basson over the next two days.

Two riders remain in close pursuit: Soumaïla Ilboudo, representing the Burkina Faso national team, trails by 41 seconds, while Belgium’s Timmy de Boes is 44 seconds behind.

Today’s stage covers 153.7 km, and Saturday’s stage spans 167.8 km.