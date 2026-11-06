Bonginkosi Nhlapo steps into Sandton Convention Centre ring for ‘The Return’

Bonginkosi Nhlapo, trained by Steven Pieterse from Middelburg, will box at the Sandton Convention Centreon Saturday night (November 7) in a sold-out tournament dubbed ‘The Return’.

Kevin Lerena is making his return to the ring following his loss of the bridgerweight title to Ryad Merhy in Belgium on May 30, via a unanimous decision.

Steven Pieterse. PHOTO: Tobie van den Bergh

Nhlapo has won his past two bouts convincingly, but he faces a dangerous opponent. Carlson Tendai Sinakoma, known as ‘Big Tai’, has won his past three fights and boasts a 75% knockout rate.

The Zimbabwean will certainly put Nhlapo to the test.

This is a catchweight bout, following Nhlapo’s struggle to make the weight limit during the tournament at Event City in Middelburg on August 28. That evening, he defeated Ayanda Mthembu by knockout.

Pieterse notes that Nhlapo has grown significantly over the past year, to the point that he will move up to a higher weight class next year.

Upcoming tournaments:

November 6: The Mamba Legendary Promotions, John Barreble Hall, Benoni – Zolile Miya vs Luyanda Ntwanambe (Gauteng flyweight title)

The Mamba Legendary Promotions, John Barreble Hall, Benoni – Zolile Miya vs Luyanda Ntwanambe (Gauteng flyweight title) November 7: Aquila Boxing Promotion, Sandown, Sandton: Kevin Lerena vs Scott Forrest (WBC international cruiserweight title)

Aquila Boxing Promotion, Sandown, Sandton: Kevin Lerena vs Scott Forrest (WBC international cruiserweight title) November 7: Mvelo Boxing Promotion, PMB City Hall, Pietermaritzburg: Nobengazi Booth vs Nomandithini Dyambo (SA featherweight title)

Mvelo Boxing Promotion, PMB City Hall, Pietermaritzburg: Nobengazi Booth vs Nomandithini Dyambo (SA featherweight title) November 14: Seskhona Boxing Promotion, Klerksdorp Banquet Hall: Bukiwe Nonina vs Abongile Lubabalo (development)

Seskhona Boxing Promotion, Klerksdorp Banquet Hall: Bukiwe Nonina vs Abongile Lubabalo (development) November 14: Fighters Club Promotion, Silverlake Farm: Asanda Simelani vs Noxolo Magagule (development)

Fighters Club Promotion, Silverlake Farm: Asanda Simelani vs Noxolo Magagule (development) November 21: Golden Gloves, Emperors Palace, Kempton Park: Carlton Malajika vs Lindile Ngxeke (IBO world bantamweight title)

Golden Gloves, Emperors Palace, Kempton Park: Carlton Malajika vs Lindile Ngxeke (IBO world bantamweight title) December 11: Aquila Boxing Promotion, The Galleria, Sandton: Lindelani Sibisi vs Sabelo Ndwandwe (SA featherweight title)

Aquila Boxing Promotion, The Galleria, Sandton: Lindelani Sibisi vs Sabelo Ndwandwe (SA featherweight title) December 12: Xaba Boxing Promotion, Orient Theatre, East London: Moyisi Booi vs Nkosinathi Sibiya (mandatory junior bantamweight title)