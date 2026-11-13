Upgrade your everyday with technology that matters

Whether you have been planning to replace a smartphone, refresh your living room or invest in a home appliance, the best choice is one that delivers value well beyond the savings at checkout.

Running from November 2 to 30, on Samsung.com, Samsung Black Friday 2026 will feature offers across Galaxy smartphones, tablets and wearables, TVs, monitors and Bespoke AI home appliances. With a little planning, shoppers can find technology that fits their needs, space and budget. Shop Samsung Black Friday1 and save up to 40%*. https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/blackfriday/

What should you look for in a Black Friday upgrade?

Start with the everyday moments you want to improve. A smartphone might help you capture family memories or work on the move. A new super size TV could make movie nights more immersive. A monitor can make gaming more action packed, while a home appliance can help simplify familiar routines. List the features you will use most and compare specifications before exploring the deals.

AI-powered search and product recommendations can help you narrow your options. Try asking a specific question, such as “Which Samsung TV suits a bright living room?” or “What should I consider when buying a washing machine for my household?” Visit www.samsung.com/za for a user-friendly buying guide to make your purchase decision easier.

How do you choose technology that delivers lasting value?

Samsung Black Friday features premium Galaxy smartphones. For home entertainment, shoppers can explore super big TV, Neo QLED and Mini LED televisions, with options to suit different viewing preferences, gaming needs and spaces.

For added peace of mind, Samsung offers 10-year warranties on designated appliances, air conditioners or their components, subject to the applicable warranty conditions.

The value of a purchase can also extend well beyond the checkout. Eligible Galaxy devices and TVs receive up to seven years of software and security updates, helping consumers enjoy supported features and security improvements for longer.

This Black Friday, shop with a plan, invest in what matters and choose technology built to deliver value beyond the deal. Explore Samsung Black Friday 2026 offers from November 2 to 30 at Samsung.com/za.

1 Terms and Conditions Apply.