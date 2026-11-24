HONOR SA is pulling out all the stops this Black Friday with a wide variety of its best products that will ease you into the brand’s ecosystem. The range varies from entry level to mid-tier, all the way to its premium flagships.

With this selection, the brand pushes itself ahead of the curve, offering stable prices across its smartphone and tablet range whilst maintaining its ingenuity in design, durability, integration, and innovation firmly in place. South Africans can expect to save smarter from November 23 to December 7 2026, as HONOR continues to demonstrate that flagship features don’t have to come with premium prices.

Here are some of the best deals to look out for this Black Friday:

Smarter value across the HONOR range (All deals are available across Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C)

Channel deals

HONOR X5d s: from R189 x 36 months

from R189 x 36 months HONOR X6e: from R199 x 36 months

from R199 x 36 months HONOR X7e: from R299 x 36 months. The bundle comes withan HONOR Choice Watch 2i and Choice Earbuds X8i as free gifts.

from R299 x 36 months. The bundle comes withan HONOR Choice Watch 2i and Choice Earbuds X8i as free gifts. HONOR 600 Lite: from R299 x 36 months.

from R299 x 36 months. HONOR 600 Lite S: from R339 x 36 months.

HONOR X9d: fromR379 x 36 months

fromR379 x 36 months HONOR 600: from R499 x 36 months

from R499 x 36 months HONOR MagicBook X14: from R599 x 36 months

Open market deals

HONOR Choice T10 (64GB): from R1 799

from R1 799 HONOR X5d s: New R2 499

HONOR X6e: from R3 499 – save an extra R500.

from R3 499 – save an extra R500. HONOR X7e: from R4 999 – save an extra R1 000. (The bundle comes with an HONOR Choice Watch 2i and Choice Earbuds X8i as free gifts)

from R4 999 – save an extra R1 000. (The bundle comes with an HONOR Choice Watch 2i and Choice Earbuds X8i as free gifts) HONOR 600 Lite single deal: from R7 499 – save an extra R1 500.

from R7 499 – save an extra R1 500. HONOR 600 Lite double deal: HONOR 600 Lite + HONOR Choice T10 64GB for just R8 499 — save an extra R2 499.

HONOR 600 Lite + HONOR Choice T10 64GB for just R8 499 — save an extra R2 499. HONOR X9d single deal: from R8 499 – save an extra R2 500.

from R8 499 – save an extra R2 500. HONOR X9d double deal: HONOR X9d + HONOR Pad X7 128GB WiFi for just R9 999 — save an extra R3 999.

HONOR 600: from R12 999

Smarter value across the HONOR range available at these retailers: Ackermans, Pick N Pay, TFG, PEP, Edgars, Mr Price, Game, Makro, Shoprite, Truworths, Woolworths, Ok Furniture, Incredible Connection, Hifi Corp, Dunns, Takealot, Amazon, House & Home.

*Offers valid while stocks last

This summer, being outside and enjoying the serene nature, braais and pool parties with friends and family, or just catching up on some alone time by keeping up with your favourite podcast, song or movie of the summer will be the order of the day. A selection of HONOR devices, stemming from the double screen of the HONOR X5d s, the strength of the HONOR X9d, the powerful camera and AI innovation of the HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Lite, accompanied by the health-tracking capabilities of the HONOR Watch X5i and the wonderful display of the HONOR Pad X9a, will ensure that you get into the festive season and come out of it on the other end with your device intact as your trusty companion.

The above-mentioned deals will be available for purchase in stores from November 23 to December 7 2026, while stocks last.