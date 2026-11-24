Your next Galaxy awaits: Black Friday deals unveiled
Consumers can save on smartphones, tablets, wearables & earbuds. Available from November 16 - 30 2026.
Black Friday is around the corner, and it presents the perfect opportunity to upgrade the technology that keeps you connected, productive and entertained. From capturing summer memories and staying on top of busy schedules to enjoying music on the move, Samsung’s Galaxy Black Friday deals give South Africans more reasons to make the most of their favourite technology, with savings across a range of devices.
Running from November 16 – 30, with savings of up to 40%1 on selected Galaxy smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and earbuds. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your everyday smartphone, add a tablet to your work or study routine or find a wearable that complements your lifestyle, there is a Galaxy deal to explore.
With summer just around the corner, a smartphone upgrade can help you get ready for everything the season brings, from spontaneous road trips and outdoor gatherings to capturing moments with friends and family. Beyond smartphones, Black Friday is also an opportunity to build a more connected everyday setup, with great savings on Galaxy tablets, watches and buds. The following Black Friday offers are available from November 16 – 30 2026 at recommended retail prices2:
|Model
|Storage
|Recommended Retail Price (ZAR)
|Black Friday Price (ZAR)2
|Save
|Smartphone Devices
|Galaxy S26 FE
|128GB
|R15,499
|R12,9992
|R2,500
|Galaxy A37 5G
|256GB
|R10,499
|R8,9992
|R1,500
|Galaxy A27 5G
|128GB
|R6,999
|R5,4992
|R1,500
|Galaxy A18
|128GB
|R4,999
|R4,4992
|R500
|Galaxy A08
|128GB
|R4,299
|R3,9992
|R300
|Galaxy A07s
|128GB
|R3,999
|R3,4992
|R500
|Galaxy A08
|64GB
|R3,499
|R2,9992
|R500
|Galaxy A07s
|64GB
|R3,149
|R2,4992
|R650
|Galaxy A07
|64GB
|R3,149
|R2,4992
|R650
|Galaxy A06
|64GB
|R1,999
|R1,6992
|R300
|Tablets
|Galaxy Tab S10FE 5G
|R12,999
|R9,9992
|R3,000
|Galaxy Tab S10FE Wi-Fi
|R11,999
|R8,9992
|R3,000
|Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G
|R7,499
|R5,4992
|R2,000
|Galaxy Tab A11+ Wi-Fi
|R6,499
|R4,4992
|R2,000
|Galaxy Tab A11 Wi-Fi
|R3,499
|R2,9992
|R500
|Galaxy Tab A11 LTE
|R4,499
|R3,4992
|R1,000
|Wearables
|Galaxy Watch8 Classic LTE
|R10,499
|R7,9992
|R2,500
|Galaxy Watch8 Classic BT
|R9,999
|R7,4992
|R2,500
|Galaxy Watch8 44mm BT
|R6,499
|R4,4992
|R2,000
|Galaxy Watch8 40mm BT
|R5,999
|R3,9992
|R2,000
|Galaxy Watch8 44mm LTE
|R6,999
|R4,9992
|R2,000
|Galaxy Watch8 40mm LTE
|R6,499
|R4,4992
|R2,000
|Hearables
|Galaxy Buds Core
|R999
|R6992
|R300
|Galaxy Buds3 FE
|R2,499
|R1,7992
|R700
|Galaxy Buds4 Pro
|R4,999
|R3,4992
|R1,500
Disclaimers:
1 Terms & Conditions Apply. Product availability may vary based on stock availability. Pricing may vary per participating retailer, operator or distributor.
2 Terms & Conditions Apply. Recommended Retail Sale Prices. Prices and Black Friday offer dates may vary per participating retailer/operator; and all products available while stocks last. For more details, visit Samsung.com/za