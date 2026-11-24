Nando’s officially unveiled its latest collab with Springbok captain and national treasure Siya Kolisi on Saturday, 31 October, at the opening of its new bespoke restaurant in Stellenbosch. The result? The limited-edition Siya Sauce, available in Nando’s restaurants nationwide from 3 November 2026.

But before you start preparing your tastebuds for a full-contact flavour experience, there’s something South Africa should know.

Turns out Siya is a pretty mild guy.

Developed alongside Siya and filled with his favourite flavours, the sauce is rich with garlic, bright citrus notes and a gentle smoky finish. While it carries the name of one of the toughest players ever to pull on a green-and-gold jersey, the heat is anything but. Created specifically for South Africans of all tastes to enjoy.

More than a new sauce, the collaboration celebrates a simple truth: no South African success story is built alone. Whether it’s a packed stadium, a family braai, a Sunday lunch or a meal around a Nando’s table, there’s always a team behind the moment. That’s why it was important that the new Siya Sauce would appeal to just about anyone.

Asked about the collaboration, Siya Kolisi said: “Developing this sauce was so much fun. Nando’s has that South African spirit, and we got to explore local flavour while connecting with the people behind the process. A few samples later, we landed on something I could eat every day, on pretty much everything. That was the one for me. It’s an incredible honour to have worked on this with Nando’s, and what I’m most excited about now is for people to taste it.”

Adding even more flavour to the project is Pretoria-based illustrator Mpho Boshoga, whose expressive, street-culture-inspired style brings the bottle to life with a fresh take on one of the country’s most recognisable faces.

Asked what this moment means to him, Mpho said: “Being part of this project is a life-changing opportunity to bring my artistic creativity into a space that’s all about culture, community and a whole lot of flavour. Nando’s has always had a unique way of bringing art and personality to the table, and this time they saw me. Being able to contribute to this new sauce with my talent, working alongside Nando’s and Siya Kolisi, is something I could only ever have dreamt of. I hope people love it as much as we do.”

Mpho’s involvement is a natural fit for a brand that has championed South African artists and creative talent for decades, turning its restaurants into galleries, conversation starters and spaces where creativity feels accessible to everyone.

For Jessica Wheeler, Chief Brand and Customer Officer at Nando’s, this latest drop is about ending the year in true South African fashion because everyone knows: nobody Decembers quite like South Africans.

“The festive season has a way of bringing us all to the same table, so we wanted to give South Africans something fun to discover when they got there. Siya is someone the whole country can agree on, and the sauce is much the same. It’s easy-going, packed with personality and made to be poured generously. In the spirit of truly celebrating the season generously, we’ve made sure the sauce is available for free in any Nando’s restaurant. Because you really can’t get enough of a great thing, and this sauce delivers. We’re looking forward to seeing what South Africans put it on first,” said Wheeler.

To launch the sauce, Nando’s filmed a commercial with some of Siya’s real friends, inspired by the uniquely South African rituals of gathering around a table. Featuring Siv Ngesi, Sobantu Nqayi, Ray Malo, Vafa Naraghi, Nina Hastie, Jam Jam and Anton Taylor, it’s packed with playful banter, plenty of laughter and, naturally, a generous amount of sauce being passed around.

The content piece is really a glimpse into the fun, easy-going and sometimes chaotic things that happens when people get together around a good meal.

Watch the advert here: MEET THE NEW SIYA SAUCE

The Nando’s Siya Sauce will be available for a limited time only and exclusively in Nando’s restaurants while stocks last.