Next Toyota Prado reveal rumoured for third quarter of 2023

Charl Bosch

The conflicting rumours surrounding the unveiling of the next generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has taken another twist based on a weekend report from Japan.

Delayed no less than three times, with past reports suggesting a reveal in 2021 than in 2022 and now sometime in 2023.

Online publication bestcarweb.jp reports that the Prado will indeed bow next year during the Japanese summer that runs from June to September.

It is worth noting though that the claims should be taken with a pinch of salt as the site has been known to muddle its predictions in the past on a number of occasions.

Swinging the claim in BestCarWeb’s favour though is the most recent announcement by Toyota Australia’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Sean Hanley, who last month alluded to a longer waiting time for the current thirteen-year old J150 generation Prado’s replacement as buyers, Down Under, “still love it” despite its advancing age.

The executive also remained tight-lipped on widescale rumours ranging from a hybrid powertrain to the Prado receiving the 3.3-litre turbodiesel V6 from the Land Cruiser 300 and the reported cancelled GR Hilux, remarking to drive.com.au, “I have no date (to share with you) on any new Prado and nothing to say on any new Prado”.

Based on BestCarWeb’s claims, the new Prado will have similar dimensions to the J150, provide seating for five or seven depending on the market, and feature an interior heavily derived from the design and look of the Land Cruiser 300.

At the same time, it will move to the body-on-frame TNGA-F platform used by the Land Cruiser 300, Tundra, Sequoia and Lexus LX, as well as the forthcoming new Fortuner, Hilux, Tacoma and 4Runner.

Equally as big a change is the choice of engines poised to consist out of a mild-hybrid version of the 2.8 GD-6 bound for the Fortuner, the 2.5-litre hybrid from the RAV4 and possibly also the 2.4-litre turbo-petrol from the unibody Lexus NX and RX.

Despite Toyota continuing is silence on the Prado, expect rumours to intensify throughout the remaining the weeks of 2022 and into next year when an official announcement is expected.