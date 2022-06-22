Spruced-up Volkswagen T-Roc previewed ahead of July debut

Charl Bosch

A star performer since its debut two years ago, Volkswagen has provided details of the facelift T-Roc ahead of its South African market debut next month.

One of Wolfsburg’s oldest models in its global line-up having premiered back in 2017, the T-Roc, whose sales tally currently stands at 4 490 units, once again slots-in below the Tiguan, but now above the Tiago instead of the T-Cross, as Volkswagen’s second coupe-styled SUV.

As indicated by the European model, the T-Roc’s revisions comprise redesigned front and rear bumpers, new headlights standard with LEDs or optionally Matrix I.Q. LED diodes, updated taillight clusters, new fog lamps and the illuminated grille bar from the Polo.

New taillight clusters one of the biggest changes at the rear.

Inside, the changes are more extensive and include the standard fitting of the eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system and the 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster, the touch-sensitive climate control panel and a new multi-function steering wheel.

Addressing one of the biggest criticisms of the pre-facelift T-Roc, Volkswagen has upgraded the materials while availing Vienna leather seats as an option in place of the standard fabric ArtVelour.

On the model front, the Design remains the entry-level derivative and apart from the features already mentioned, comes as standard with dual-zone climate control, Adaptive Cruise Control, keyless entry, push-button start and Auto High Beam Assist, as well as:

17-inch Johannesburg alloy wheels;

anodised silver roof rails;

Park Assist;

Autonomous Emergency Braking with Front Assist;

front and rear parking sensors

Available from the options list is 18-inch Grange Hill alloy wheels, the 9.2-inch Discover Media infotainment system with App-Connect and satellite navigation, a panoramic sunroof, plus the following:

18-inch Portimao alloy wheels;

Matrix I.Q. LED headlights;

wireless smartphone charger;

electrically swivelling tow bar;

reverse camera;

Beats sound system;

chrome window surrounds, mirror caps and interior switches;

Black styling package;

I.Q. Drive Package consisting of Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Travel Assist, Lane Change Assist and Emergency Assist.

As before, the R-Line tops the T-Roc range and apart from the model specific front and rear bumpers, door sills and silver faux diffuser, it gets 19-inch Misano alloy wheels, so-called Lave Stone decorative inserts, the R-Line sport suspension and R branded Nappa leather seats as standard.

Also no-cost extras are Front Assist and Side Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist and Lane Keep Assist.

The list of options are identical to that of the Design bar the bigger wheels that can be finished in gloss black as part of the Black styling package.

Underneath the bonnet, Volkswagen has kept the engine line-up unchanged with 110kW/250Nm being offered by the stalwart 1.4 TSI and 140kW/320Nm by the 2.0 TSI. Transmissions are also carried over with an eight-speed Tiptronic featuring on the former and a seven-speed DSG on the latter.

Reimagined interior highlighted by a new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The former unit’s twist is again transferred to the front wheels only, with Volkswagen claiming a top speed of 205 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds. The 2.0 TSI meanwhile keeps the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system with its claimed V-max being 216 km/h and 0-100 km/h taking place in 7.2 seconds.

As before, the T-Roc won’t be offered with a manual gearbox, a TDI engine or indeed the 221kW/400Nm 2.0 TSI used in the T-Roc. Also a no-no is the soft-top T-Roc Cabriolet.

Despite pricing being unknown at present, a likely increase is expected to result in a starting sticker of around R540 000 based on the 1.4 TSI Design’s current R524 000 asking price.

A three-year/120 000 km warranty and a five-year/ 90 000 km service plan will again form part of the final price.