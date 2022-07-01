Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder shows itself in full

Charl Bosch

Teased earlier this week, and coming less than 24 hours after Suzuki’s reveal of the new Brezza, Toyota has taken the wraps off the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder as the step-up from the soon-to-be outgoing model based on the discontinued Vitara Brezza.

The fifth model emerges from the joint partnership with Maruti Suzuki, the others being the Starlet/Glanza based on the Baleno, the Rumion derived from the Ertiga and the Belta spun-off of the Ciaz, as well as the mentioned Vitara Brezza and Urban Cruiser, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder rates as Toyota India’s first dedicated hybrid vehicle as evident by the spelling of hyryder.

Despite appearing similar to the Brezza, the Hyryder signals a change in the mentioned partnership, in that it will spawn a Suzuki model, rumoured to be called Vitara, instead of the current status quo being the other way round.

Profile is however similar to that of the new Suzuki Brezza.

Build by Toyota at its Bidadi Plant in the state of Bengaluru, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder rides on Daihatsu’s DNGA platform used by the Rocky and Toyota Raize, as well as the Xenia and Avanza, with measures of 4 365 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 600 mm, height of 1 635 mm and width of 1 795 mm.

ALSO READ: Toyota/Suzuki partnership on track to spawn third SUV

Compared to the Brezza, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder not only exceeds the sub-four metre requirements by 365 mm, but measures 370 mm longer overall with its wheelbase stretching 100 mm and its width five millimetres. Height increase is 10 mm.

Sporting the same frontal facia design as the Harrier, Venza and Lexus RX, the rear is characterised by thin LED light clusters connected by chrome strip seemingly taken from the Quantum VX/Granvia.

Interior carried over from the Baleno and Starlet/Glanza.

The same overall profile as the Brezza is offset by parking lights integrated into the flanks of the bumper, a satin silver skidplate and roof rails. In spite of its length and wheelbase gains, no details regarding boot space has been divulged.

Inside, the Hyryder’s interior is modelled on that of the Starlet/Glanza and Baleno in that its gets the seven or nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control with rear vents, digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, sunroof and a wireless smartphone charger.

Unlike in the hatchback pair, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets the Heads-Up Display and 360-degree camera system offered in the flagship, as well as up to six airbags, heated and ventilated front seats, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Descent Control and a two-tone colour option.

Toyota-badged Suzuki steering wheel.

Offered in four trim levels; E, S, G and V, the main talking point is the powertrain, which comes in two different states; the mild-hybrid assisted Suzuki-sourced 1.5 K15C engine from the Brezza that makes 76kW/137Nm and a Toyota-made hybrid consisting of a 1.5-litre petrol, a 59 kW electric motor and an Integrated Starter Generator that delivers a combined 85 kW.

While the former pair can be specified with either a five-speed manual or the new six-speed automatic gearbox, the latter comes as standard with a e-CVT and on some models, the option of all-wheel-drive.

Going on sale next month, final pricing and spec for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is yet to be announced, with the same being true of South Africa as a likely export market. For now, it remains a no-no.