Subtly enhanced Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio priced

Charl Bosch

Ahead of a more extensive restyling in Europe next year, Stellantis South Africa has revised and realigned the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio line-ups, in addition to divulging prices of both the standards models as well as the performance Quadrifoglio Verde (QV) and Quadrifoglio (Q) derivatives.

South Africa model now sports black calipers instead of the yellow seen on the depicted European market model.

Building on the exterior tweaks applied three years ago that formed part of both models’ first mid-life facelift, the latest round of adjustments focuses on specification and renaming, the latter involving the Super designation on the Stelvio departing in favour of the Veloce moniker that replaced the Super and Stile grades on the Giulia last year.

ALSO READ: Improved Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia Stelvio a mix of art and sense

Aside from both models being recipients of black anodised brake calipers and matte dark exhaust outlets, the Stelvio Veloce additionally benefits from a black roofliner, new electric seats and an upgraded eight-speaker sound system.

Audio system has been upgraded, along with the electric seats plus the addition the black roofliner.

For the Giulia, Alfa Romeo has also availed the mentioned items, along with a limited slip differential.

Stelvio now joins the Giulia by receiving the Veloce moniker

Alcantara trimmed seats, still with the carbon fibre shells, now feature on the Giulia QV and Stelvio Q, together with an upgraded Harman Kardon sound system and an exposed carbon fibre roof on the former.

Besides the new moniker, the exterior carries on unchanged.

Up front, Alfa Romeo has kept the powerunits for all models unchanged, meaning outputs of 206kW/400Nm from the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol in the Giulia and Stelvio Veloce and 375kW/600Nm from the Ferrari-derived 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 found underneath the bonnet of the Giulia QV and Stelvio Q.

The performance flagship models have not not changed externally at all.

Both engines are again matched to the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox with the rear-wheel-drive Giulia Veloce getting from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 240 km/h, while the Stelvio Veloce will reach a V-max of 230 km/h and dispatch the benchmark sprint in the same time.

Interior of the Giulia QV now comes with an upgraded Harman Kardon sound system.

For the Giulia QV and Stelvio Q, which retain the same driveline configurations as the Veloce models, respective top speed figures read 309 km/h and 283 km/h with the 0-100 km/h sprint over in 3.9 and 3.8 seconds.

Price

On course to be joined by the Tonale around October, all four Giulia and Stelvio models’ sticker price include a five-year/100 000 km warranty and maintenance plan.