Wait over: Striking Beijing X55 officially priced

Charl Bosch

Having provided a preview in early October of what could be expected from the new Beijing X55 when it eventually launches, resurgent Chinese automaker, Beijing Automotive Industrial Corporation (BAIC), has officially released pricing of its aggressively styled compact SUV.

Where does it fit in?

A model set to target not only the likes of the Haval Jolion but also the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and to some extent, the Proton X50, the production X55 differs little from the prototypes driven at said event last month, bar some subtle changes inside.

Dimensionally also unchanged and set to be build on local soil from next year at BAIC’s much questioned plant in Gqeberha, that opened six years ago, the Beijing X55 will be positioned above the BAIC B40 Plus, but below the incoming B80 as the marque’s mid-range and first model from the premium Beijing nameplate.

Line spans all three models all powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Up front and underneath

Unveiled at last year’s Guangzhou Auto Show, the production X55’s powertrain is carried over from the prototype, meaning outputs of 130kW/305Nm from the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends the amount of twist to the front wheels only.

Based on BAIC’s new BMFA or Beijing Modular Functional Architecture 2.0 platform, the Lamborghini Urus resembling Beijing X55 is offered in three levels as previously mentioned, albeit now with proper denominators instead of the initial Level I, II and III nomenclatures.

Spec sheet

As standard though, the entry-level Dynamic, mid-spec Elite and flagship Premium all come standard with the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, keyless entry and push-button start, cruise control, tyre pressure monitor as well as:

rear parking sensors with reverse camera;

electric mirrors;

rain sense wipers;

multi-function steering wheel;

six airbags;

rear air-conditioning vents;

Electronic Stability Programme;

Hill Descent Control;

Hill Start Assist;

Brake Override Control;

auto lock/unlock doors;

LED headlights

cooled central glovebox

On top of this, the Elite swaps the Dynamic’s 18-inch alloys for 19-inch wheels while also gaining two speakers for a total of six, electric pop-out door handles and electric front seats.

Additionally included is heated and folding electric mirrors, a panoramic sunroof and electric tailgate, one-touch up/down for all the electric windows and a leather wrapped steering wheel.

Futuristic interior comes standard with two displays.

Capping the range off, the Premium receives leather seats with the fronts being heated, cooled and also equipped with a memory function for the driver’s chair, ambient lighting on the doors and front parking sensors.

Price

Standard across the three model range pitched as the X55 by BAIC is a five-year/150 000 km warranty with a five-year service plan over a similar distance being optional.