BMW R1300 GS Adventure set to take riding to a new level

Big adventure bike features improved comfort, more storage options and longer range.

The BMW R1300 GS Adventure is expected locally in the first quarter of next year. Picture: BMW

The BMW GS nameplate is one of the most sought-after on the local biking scene. And set to become even more popular next year with the introduction of the R1300 Adventure.

The R1300 GS Adventure is based on the R1300 GS that was introduced locally recently. It features improved comfort, weather protection, storage options and bigger fuel tank for enhanced adventures and long-distance touring.

‘Benchmark’ for big adventure bikes

It will be available in basic version in solid Racing Red paintwork and also offered in Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Karakorum variants.

“The appearance of the new BMW R1300 GS Adventure is sure to attract attention. It set itself the goal of becoming the benchmark for large adventure motorcycles,” says Christof Lischka, Head of BMW Motorrad Development.

ALSO READ: Frugal Honda CB500X perfect excuse to start riding a bike

Munich’s biking division says the motorcycle has taken the cornerstones of the BMW GS Adventure to a new level. They claim to have almost completely redesigned the engine, chassis, bodywork, design and storage concept of the new version compared to the previous model.

The BMW R1300 GS Adventure features a 30-litre petrol tank. Picture: BMW

Most powerful BMW GS yet

The brilliant twin-cylinder boxer engine is again at the heart of the new R1300 GS Adventure. The most powerful BMW boxer engine yet in the series and first introduced on the R1300 GS, the 1 300cc mill produces 107kW power at 7 750rpm and 149Nm of torque at b6 5000rpm.

The engine features bottom-mounted transmission and BMW ShiftCam technology for varying the valve timing and valve stroke on the intake side. It offers a more powerful response across the entire engine speed range, better fuel consumption, lower emission levels and smoother running.

The mill is mated to wet clutch six-speed manual transmission with an anti-hopping function that sends the twist to the rear wheel via shaft drive. Automated Shift Assistant for fully automatic clutch actuation with manual or automated shifting is offered as an optional extra.

ALSO READ: R1250 shows why South Africans love the BMW GS bike badge

Upgraded chassis

The R1300 BMW GS Adventure will come standard with four riding modes; Eco, Road, Rain and Enduro. The optional Driving modes Pro offers additional modes.

The chassis has been redesigned and to feature a sheet metal main frame and aluminium lattice tube rear frame. The new EVO Telelever with flex element and revised EVO Paralever rear wheel guide ensure greater steering precision and riding stability.

ALSO READ: Honda TransAlp ready for the humdrum and an adventure

Standard technology includes full integral ABS, engine drag torque control, dynamic brake control, hill start control, dynamic traction control, dynamic suspension adjustment, cruise control with brake function and adaptive vehicle height control.

Riding Assistant, which is offered as an option, active cruise control, front collision warning and lane change warning.

Standard equipment include a 6.5-inchh TFT screen. Picture: BMW

Long-range BMW GS

A 30-litre aluminium fuel tank – 11 litres more than its R1300 GS sibling – will give the Adventure an extended range. The largely uncovered tank acts as an additional luggage carrier, while its increased width gives the rider extra frontal weather protection.

The Adventure also comes standard with a full LED headlight in matrix design and two auxiliary headlamps with LED technology. Turn signals are integrated into the hand protectors.

This BMW GS also features an optional 37-litre aluminium top case and two side cases with a 73-litre capacity. A 12-litre can also be strapped onto the rubberised surface of the fuel tank.

ALSO READ: Suzuki V-Strom 800 offers a comfortable ride without limits

Creature comforts

Furthermore, the R1300 will come standard with connected 6.5-inch full colour TFT screen, keyless start, heated grips, tyre pressure monitor, smartphone-charging compartment, integrated USB socket and 12V onboard socket.

Seat heating for rider and passenger will be offered additionally.

Local pricing is expected closer to its planned launch date of first quarter next year. The current R1250 GS Adventure model’s starting price is R371 900.