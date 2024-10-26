PODCAST: BYD Shark mean enough to set new bakkie benchmark

Ford Ranger Raptor and GWM P500's times in incoming hybrid double cab's sights.

The local market for fast double cabs is set to get a lot more interesting with the imminent introduction of the BYD Shark bakkie.

Chinese carmaker BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s biggest manufacturer of new energy vehicles. It opened shop in South with the all-electric Atto 3 and most recently launched the all-electric Seal sedan.

Now BYD has confirmed that the Shark is on its way to South Africa. Unlike its electric siblings, the BYD Shark bakkie is a plug-in-hybrid.

BYD Shark bakkie goes for the kill

The double cab is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 29.58kWh battery pack which drives an electric motor on the rear axle. The petrol mill makes 170kW of power and 310Nm of torque on its own, with the electric setup adding 150kW/340Nm. The total system output of an astounding 320kW/650Nm will make it the most powerful bakkie – on paper at least – in South Africa.

The BYD Shark bakkie is said to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 5.7 seconds. If it can come anywhere close to this number, the Ford Ranger Raptor’s record is under serious threat. Not too mention the best efforts in the VW Amarok, Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max stables.

The 292kW/583Nm Ford Ranger Raptor last year shattered the previous generation 190kW VW Amarok’s 0 to 100km/h sprint record with a time of 6.90 seconds with The Citizen Motoring Road Test Editor Mark Jones behind the wheel at Gerotek. The Amarok’s time was 8.14 seconds.

A weighty matter

Just last month, the GWM P500 showed the potential of a hybrid power bakkie by clocking a 7.76-second sprint time. The P500 is a self-charging hybrid which dual source powertrain consists of a 180kW/380Nm 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and 78kW/268Nm electric motor and battery. The hardware does take its toll in terms of weight, with the GWM P500 tipping the scales at 2 575kg.

The BYD Shark bakkie is expected to weigh in the same region. But the additional horses at its disposal will come in very handy on the drag strip. First we need to play the waiting game before we know if a new bakkie champion will be crowned.