Refreshed Alfa Romeo Tonale revealed with mildest of mild updates

Thinly worded statement about the nature of the updates only names the interior, with no changes having take place outside or underneath the Tonale's bonnet.

Alfa Romeo has kept the Tonale’s exterior free of any changes. Image: Alfa Romeo via carscoops.com

Unveiled just over two years ago as its then smallest SUV, a position since taken over the Junior, Alfa Romeo used the media day of the Paris Motor Show on Monday (14 October) to officially reveal the mild facelift Tonale.

Inside changes

Delayed numerous times before its mentioned debut in 2022, the revisions comprise no aesthetic or mechanical upgrades as the bulk of the changes have taken place inside.

Besides the 12.3-inch digital instrument featuring what Alfa Romeo calls “optimised” readouts and graphics, the main redesign involves the gear lever being dropped in favour of a rotary dial on the centre console.

Key change inside is a revised instrument cluster and the eschewing of the gear lever for a rotary dial. Image: Alfa Romeo via carscoops.com

Seemingly, no other changes have taken place as the short worded press release names no structural changes or indeed upgrades to the chassis or other mechanical components.

Same powertrains

In Europe, the Tonale will continue to offer a choice of three engines; the mild-hybrid 1.5-litre turbo-petrol producing 118kW/240Nm without the added 15kW/22Nm provided for short spells, and the long serving 1.6-litre Multijet turbodiesel rated at 96kW/320Nm.

Remaining the range’s flagship, the all-paw gripping Q4 combines the Brazilian-made 1.3-litre turbocharged Firefly engine with a 15.5-kWh battery pack powering a 70 kW electric motor.

The result is a combined output of 206 kW and not 202 kW as previously reported, a top speed of 206 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. The claimed all-electric range is rated at between 60 km and 80 km.

European line-up offers-up three engine options and two trim levels. Image: Alfa Romeo via carscoops.com

In terms of transmissions, a seven-speed dual clutch comes standard on the former and a six-speed dual-clutch on the diesel, with the Q4 getting a model specific six-speed torque converter automatic.

Outside Europe, the Tonale will offer the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol from the Giulia and Stelvio as an alternative to the plug-in hybrid with outputs of 191kW/400Nm. A nine-speed automatic gearbox is standard fare, as is the Q4 system.

The expected changes will seemingly be expanded to the Tonale’s rebadged North American twin, the Dodge Hornet, which, apart from the 2.0-litre, offers the plug-in hybrid with 210 kW plus an overboost function called PowerShot that releases an additional 18 kW for 15 seconds.

Confirmed awaited

On-sale in Europe from next year in two trim levels, Sprint and Veloce, the facelift Tonale, for now, remains unconfirmed for South Africa where sales have proved disappointing since the model’s arrival at the end of 2022.

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa’s (Naamsa) sales figures, the Tonale’s first full year of sales netted only 37 units.

More than likely as a result of improved stock gathering and reduced waiting times, sales for 2024 have dramatically improved to 73 units between January and September

As a reminder, the current line-up comprises Ti and Veloce grades, both powered by the mild-hybrid 1.5-litre turbo, and priced from R799 000 to R881 900.

