Newly restyled and line-up shuffled Mercedes-Benz Vito priced

Streamlined range loses a few configurations, including the flagship 119 CDI variant, but gains more standard specification.

Latest restyling comes after an initial one to the now decade old Vito in 2019. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Marking its tenth year of production this year, Mercedes-Benz has released price and specification details of the revised Vito range almost a year after its world debut.

A second lifecycle update after an initial one in 2019, the model that provides the base for the V-Class debuts not only a reworked exterior, but also the long awaited arrival of the MBUX system inside.

What has changed?

Again offered in panel van, combination Mixto and people carrying Tourer configurations, the latter with seven or eight seats and the middle with five, the respective external changes comprise a new U-shaped grille, redesigned bumpers, darkened taillight clusters with a new LED graphic, and two new colour options; Alpine Grey and Vintage Blue.

Inside, where a number of supplementary changes occurred in 2020 on top of those of the mid-cycle refresh, the MBUX system comes standard on all models and consists of the 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 5.5-inch display located within the instrument cluster.

MBUX infotainment system debuts as standard across all variants. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Along with a new multi-function steering wheel, restyled air vents, a new centre console and leather upholstery, Mercedes-Benz has made cruise control, Hill Start Assist and automatic air-conditioning standard on all grades.

Still optional though is the so-called Park Package comprising a reverse camera and sensors. An electronic handbrake is also standard on the Tourer, but optional on Mixto variants fitted with the automatic transmission.

Engine and line-up reshuffle

Up front, the powertrain line-up as been revised and now starts-off with the 114 CDI as the previous entry-level 111 CDI has been dropped entirely.

Available in panel van, upscale panel van Pro, Mixto, Tourer and Tourer Pro guises, the 2.0-litre oil-burner produces 100kW/330Nm directed to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual or 9G Tronic transmission.

Worth noting is the former is exclusive to the panel van and Mixto with the latter being the sole option for the pair of Tourer variants.

Along with new wheels, the Vito sports new taillights. Image: Mercedes-Benz

At the range’s summit, the 119 CDI that could only be specified in the now defunct Tourer Select spec, has also been dropped, leaving the 116 CDI as the new flagship.

Still displacing 2.0-litres, the unit develops 120kW/380Nm, but in a further reshuffle, no longer comes specified on the panel van by being available for the first time on the Mixto and as before, on the Tourer Pro.

It therefore means the manual gearbox also falls away, leaving the nine-speed automatic as the sole option. Unlike in Europe, the all-electric eVito has been ruled-out for South Africa.

Price

Now available, all Vito models’ sticker price includes a two-year/unlimited km warranty and an optional service or maintenance plan.

Vito 114 CDI panel van – R874 000

Vito 114 CDI panel van AT- R926 400

Vito 114 CDI panel van Pro – R897 000

Vito 114 CDI panel van Pro AT – R949 400

Vito 114 CDI Mixto – R966 000

Vito 114 CDI Mixto AT – R1 018 400

Vito 114 CDI Tourer AT – R1 112 700

Vito 114 CDI Tourer Pro AT – R1 135 700

Vito 116 CDI Mixto Pro AT – R1 023 500

Vito 116 CDI Tourer Pro AT – R1 158 700

