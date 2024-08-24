PODCAST: Ma se Poer! GWM P500 is one nice looking bakkie

Double cab lays down marker for top dogs in Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max stables.

In terms of dimensions, the GWM P500 is the biggest bakkie on offer in South Africa. Picture: GWM

Great Wall Motors has backed themselves as the longest serving Chinese brand in South Africa to make waves at the top end of the bakkie segment with the imposing GWM P500.

This larger-than-life double cab slots in at the top end of the GWM’s bakkie portfolio which also includes the workhorse-orientated Steed 5 and the P-Series, known as the Poer (pronounced ‘power’) in other markets.

It offers an intriguing alternative to the top dogs in the stables of South Africa’s three best-selling bakkies, the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

In this week’s edition of the Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring Road Test Editor Mark Jones talks about his first impressions of the GWM P500 during its recent launch drive in the Southern Cape.

Apart from being the first full-hybrid bakkie on offer in South Africa, the GWM P500 also brings a host of new tech and innovations into segment. Some which few would have guessed will find their way into bakkies.

The P500 becomes the second GWM model to feature the hybrid combination of a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and 325-volt electric motor after the Tank 300, a system that also serves on the recently added Tank 500. It provides a combined output of 255kW of power and 648Nm of torque sent to all four corners via nine-speed automatic transmission.

GWM P500 sets high standards

The flagship Ultra Luxury derivative, which comes in at R100 under seven figures, features a panoramic sunroof, 14.6-imch infotainment system, heated steering wheel, rhythmic ambient lightning, head-up display and heated and ventilated seats in the rear.

The two-piece tailgate is also a game-changer. It can be operated as a traditional tailgate that folds down, or as two separate doors that swings open on hinges fixed to the sided.

The GWM P500 Luxury and Super Luxury derivates, which comes in at a price of R799 900 and R889 900 respectively, is power by a 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine. The mill sends 135kW of power and 480Nm of torque to all four wheels via nine-speed automatic gearbox.

While the power outputs of the two diesel derivatives pales in comparison to that of the top-spec Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, the hybrid will definitely give them some food for thought.