2024 vehicle licence renewal: Cost by province and cheapest options to skip those queues

Here's the latest adjustments to motor vehicle licence renewal fees and the cheapest online and app options to save you time.

The cost of motor vehicle licence renewal vary from province to province in South Africa. Picture: Supplied

The Citizen looked at the cost of renewing a motor vehicle licence in South Africa’s three main economic hubs—Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal—in 2024.

The licence renewal fees vary from province to province and are based on the vehicle’s tare weight (unladen weight) and type.

According to the South African government website, motorists must renew their car licences ahead of their expiry. There is however a 21-day grace period before they are required to pay late licensing penalties and arrears.

Motor vehicle licence renewal: Grace period and penalty fee

The grace period is calculated from the expiry date of the current licence disc, and a late renewal penalty applies after this time.

The penalty fee is calculated at 10% of the annual licencing fee every month the licence remains lapsed.

Pay outstanding vehicle licence fees in instalments

Mpumalanga vehicle owners facing substantial licence fee arrears have recently been thrown a lifeline to settle their debt in instalments and avoid being blocked on the National Traffic Information System (eNaTiS).

This reflects on the system, and the owner is unable to register a new licence disc or renew one for another vehicle.

“Once you sign an agreement that you’ll pay [whatever] amount of money, they will unblock you so you’re able to go into the system and register another vehicle. So it’s better to come forward,” said community safety department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

If motorists fail to keep up with their payment arrangement, the system will again block them and restrict them from renewing any licence discs.

To make a payment arrangement, call 013-766-1542, Mondays to Fridays, during working hours between 7.45pm and 4.15pm.

Cost of renewing your car licence from province to province

When it comes to renewal fees, the Western Cape is the cheapest among the three provinces.

Click on the links below to see how much it costs to renew your vehicle license in other provinces of South Africa:

ALSO READ: More than R1 drop in petrol and diesel prices in October

Where to renew your vehicle licence

These days, there are several options open to South African motorists to renew their discs. This includes dedicated online licencing services, banks, retailers and the South African Post Office (at various branches and online).

ALSO READ: DoT urged to pause driving licence card machine procurement

Cheapest online options

According to a comparison by My Broadband, FNB’s service emerged as the cheapest renewal option at R69.

FNB has offered its app-based renewal service since November 2016, initially launched with a service and delivery fee of R199.

For those who are not FNB customers, the second most affordable platform to use is the South African Post Office’s MVL website, which charges a R75 service and delivery fee.

If the post office maintains that price, it will be cheaper than FNB after December 2024, the expiry date for the bank’s R69 promotional courier fee.

However, in 2025, FNB’s additional charges for the service and delivery of licence discs will revert back to its regular price of R99.

The eNaTIS route

This would be on par with the third most affordable option, which is the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s eNaTIS online portal.

“Motorists are required to register a profile that includes personal details such as name, surname, identity number, and address particulars. The new disc will be couriered to your address.”

To use the RTMCs service, motorists are required to:

Log into the NaTIS platform

Select View Motor Renewals

Choose the licence disc/car

Capture card details of the respective bank and pay.

NOTE: The RTMC transaction fee of R72 is excluded, as that is levied for both in-person and online renewals.

NOW READ: WATCH: Cops clamp down on licence offenders