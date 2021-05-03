Interest in bringing Suzuki Across to South Africa

Charl Bosch

Suzuki Auto South Africa has not ruled-out the possibility of the bringing the Toyota RAV4-based Across to market as a replacement for the long since discontinued Grand Vitara.

The indirect replacement for the Grand Vitara that bowed out four years ago, the Across, bar a restyled front facia and Suzuki badges, is otherwise identical to the European-spec RAV4 with power coming with a 2.5-litre hybrid powerplant producing 132kW/270Nm delivered to all four wheels through a CVT.

Despite Australia’s goauto.com.au reporting two years ago that a revival of the Grand Vitara could happen, the arrival of the Across has seemingly halted plans in spite of Hamamatsu’s then General Manager Down Under, Michael Pachota, admitting that demand exists from customers wanting not only a low range gearbox, but also seven-seats like the erstwhile long wheelbase XL-7.

“Still to this day, people come in with their old XL-7s asking if we have a new one … but I guess it’s all about Suzuki from a global perspective identifying that, and understanding what needs to be done to build a new model,” Pachota told the publication.

“It all depends on what technologies are available too, in the marketplace based on competitors, and understanding what they need to develop to meet the market’s demand – so if that’s what the market is developing, Suzuki will look down that track, but I can’t confirm yea or nay because they haven’t even confirmed to us they’re bringing a new Grand Vitara out”.

Brand Marketing Manager for Suzuki Auto South Africa, Brendon Carpenter, has meanwhile stated that tabs are being kept on the Across, but stressed that its introduction would depend on price and demand, especially since it doesn’t have a proper four-wheel-drive system with low gearing like the Grand Vitara.

“If you look at Grand Vitara’s sales performance towards the end of its lifecycle, it sold in very limited numbers, maybe to two to three, sometimes one a month. The demand for those types of vehicles have been limited, but if it represents good value, it could be an obvious consideration (for South Africa),” Carpenter said.

He however added, “the Grand Vitara did offer four-wheel-drive with low range so you have to ask, could the Across be called a direct replacement? If is available to us though, we will definitely be studying it as a possible topper for the Suzuki brand, but at present, we have heard nothing yet”.