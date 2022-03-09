Recharge switch shocks more power into Volvo XC90

Charl Bosch

With diesel power across all of its models now officially a thing of the past, Volvo has introduced a second plug-in hybrid Recharge model to its local line-up, this time based on the stalwart XC90.

Joining the all-electric XC40 P8 Recharge and the plugged-in XC60 T8 Recharge unveiled last month, the XC90 Recharge replaces the previous plug-in T8 as the most powerful production Volvo ever made.

Available once again in Inscription and R-Design trim levels, the Recharge’s exterior and interior have been carried over with no alterations having additionally taken place on the safety and specification fronts.

What has changed though is the powerunit. While the 2.0-litre turbocharged Drive-E petrol engine continues, the lithium-ion battery pack has been increased from 11.6-kWh, to 18.8-kWh and the previous 65 kW electric motor replaced by a new 107 kW unit.

Combined, the T8 Recharge produces 340kW/709Nm, an increase of 40kW/69Nm over the T8, with the 0-100 km/h dash dropping from 5.6 seconds to 5.3 seconds.

Top speed is limited to 180 km/h with the claimed all-electric range increasing from 44 km to 77 km. Drive is once again routed to all four wheels via an eight-speed Geartronic transmission.

As before, the Recharge comes standard with five-year/100 000 km warranty and maintenance plan as well as an eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty.

In accordance with the same method as the outgoing T8, pricing kicks-off at R1 560 600 for the R-Design with the Inscription retailing from R1 561 200.