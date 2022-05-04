Suzuki gearing up for enticing Simola Hillclimb

Motoring Reporter

With this weekend’s 12th running of the always daunting Simola Hillclimb in Knysna, Suzuki has stepped up to the plate as the event’s official sponsor.

“The Simola Hillclimb is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious racing events on the South African calendar and it has always been a bucket list item for us,” Suzuki South Africa Brand Marketing Manager, Brendon Carpenter, said.

“We are very proud of the private hill-climb teams that are powered by Suzuki engines, and we believe our involvement is a great fit for the Suzuki brand”.

Aside from this, the marque will not be sitting back as it has entered two Swift Sports in Class A1 for road-going turbo-or-supercharged cars.

Behind the wheel, motoring journalist, classic fan and mountain bike aficionado Reuben van Niekerk, and precision driving instructor, Wesley Greybe.

A five-time finisher of the Absa Cape Epic, van Niekerk has no illusions about the challenge the mountain presents.

“Just like a time trial cycling event, the Simola Hillclimb puts driver and vehicle against the clock with nowhere to hide and is an event that requires the best from both man and machine in order to succeed,” he said.

Having served as the demonstration driver at Simola in the past, Greybe remarked that the opportunity to compete in the event outright came without hesitation.

“It was a great jol to go up the hill with passengers and to hear them scream. Now I will have an opportunity to make the crowds scream as we show them how quick the Swift Sport is on the tight and twisty Simola Hill,” he said.

The event will be open to spectators for the first time since 2019, and include a number of attractions, the most prominent being the burnout zone that precedes the climb up the hill.

“For Suzuki, our participation in the 2022 Simola Hillclimb is very symbolic as it resonates with our ethos of bringing motoring passion to the masses. We are very excited to welcome back the spectators to Simola Hill,” Carpenter said.