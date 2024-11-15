Exclusively for Africa ultra luxurious Range Rover Onyx revealed

Based on the top-spec long wheelbase SV, only seven examples will be made.

Onyx Edition will be limited to Africa in batches of seven units. Picture: JLR

Showcased at a special unveiling in Cape Town last week, JLR South Africa introduced what it calls the most luxurious Range Rover ever to be sold on the continent.

Based on the long wheelbase version of the flagship P615 SV, the Onyx Edition will have a production run of seven models for Africa only with a confirmed price tag of R5 800 000.

Special touches

Exclusively about the aesthetics, the bespoke exterior touches consist of Oblivion Grey and Corinthian Bronze diamond turned 23-inch alloy wheels, black brake calipers, Corinthian Bronze and Narvik Black detailing, Black Onyx badge scripting and a Corinthian Bronze roof over the Onyx Black exterior.

NOW READ: WATCH: New Range Rover as close to motoring heaven as it gets

Inside, the Onyx Edition gains Caraway and Ebony leather seats with scatter cushions in the rear, build number illuminated treadplates and ebony stitching on the seats with Onyx Edition embroidery work on the headrests.

What has stayed the same?

Elsewhere, the Onyx Edition continues unchanged from the standard long wheelbase SV, with the same applying to the standard fitting of active torque vectoring, the electronic active differential, air suspension and Terrain Response 2 system.

The work of JLR’s in-house SV Bespoke division, the Onyx Edition derives motivation exclusively from the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that delivers 615 pferdestarke (PS) or 452kW/750Nm to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

As with the standard model, the Onyx will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds or 4.3 seconds with launch control engaged, before topping out at 261 km/h.

“The debut of the limited edition Range Rover SV Onyx Edition is a demonstration of Range Rover’s unmatched ability to stretch the boundaries of luxury and opulence to meet the evolving needs of our most discerning clients. It represents a new pinnacle in the Range Rover collection,” JLR South Africa Brand Manager, Irene Kakooza, said.

NOW READ: New Range Rover improves on the sublime