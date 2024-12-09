Records in 2024 F1 Season: Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris, and others

There were more than 30 records that were shattered as the drivers jostled for world championship points and podium finishes.

Now that the 2024 Formula 1 (F1) season is over, you can feast your eyes on some of the records that were broken during this season.

There were about 35 records that were shattered as the drivers jostled for world championship points and podium finishes.

Broken records

Max Verstappen (Netherlands)

To highlight a few major records that were broken, Max Verstappen joined only 5 other drivers who have won the F1 World Championship 4 or more times, he holds the first and second spots in the all-time rankings of the drivers with the most consecutive races won.

Verstappen also broke Lewis Hamilton’s record and he is now the driver with the most consecutive points scored.

Lewis Hamilton (UK)

Speaking of Lewis Hamilton, he extended his record as the driver with the most races won, and most career points and he also extended his record as the driver with the longest gap between first and latest win in F1 – 17 years.

Additionally, Hamilton broke out of his tie with Michael Schumacher and he became the sole holder of the record for the most wins at the same Grand Prix after winning his 9th British Grand Prix in 2024.

ALSO READ: Norris wins in Abu Dhabi, McLaren seal constructors’ title

Fernando Alonso (Spain)

Fernando Alonso extended his record as the driver with the most career entries and starts, kilometres raced and laps driven while Nico Hülkenberg broke the “record” of Andrea de Cesaris as the driver with the most Grand Prix races without winning.

Landon Norris (UK)

From McLaren, Lando Norris (UK) finally won a Grand Prix after 109 races without a win, which puts him in 9th place as the driver with the most races prior to his first victory – Norris won his 110th race, Miami Grand Prix, and subsequently 3 more in the 2024 season; additionally, Norris is in a 5-way tie for the record of the most podium finishes (15) before the driver’s first victory.

Rest of the pack

Nico Hülkenberg (Germany)

Broke the “record” of Andrea de Cesaris as the driver with the most Grand Prix races without winning – Hülkenberg’s total is 227 starts without a win (+24 in 2024) while Cesaris’ previous “record” was 208 starts without a win; additionally, Hülkenberg also holds the record for the most starts without a podium finish (227) and most points without a win (571).

Esteban Ocon (France)

Finally achieved the fastest lap after 151 races without achieving it, which puts him in 3rd place as the driver with the most races before their first fastest lap – Ocon achieved the fastest lap during his 152nd race, the United States Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll (Canada)

Broke the “record” previously held by Johnny Herbert for the most race starts without the fastest lap – Herbert’s “record” was 160, while Stroll is currently at 166 (+24 in the 2024 season).

Oliver Bearman (UK)

Became the third youngest driver to start a race in F1 history – when he started the race in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he was 18 years old and 10 months old.

Valtteri Bottas (Finland)

Entered the top four of the drivers with the most consecutive race entries in F1 history (currently at number four, moving past Daniel Ricciardo and David Coulthard).

Bottas has been entered in every race since 2013’s Australian Grand Prix and he extended his record by 24 more races entered this year, thus bringing his total to 247 consecutive races entered.

Kevin Magnussen (Denmark)

Kevin Magnussen extended his record as the driver with the most races without leading a lap – by the end of the 2023 season, he had 163 races without leading a lap and now he has 185.

F1 Season

The 2024 calendar was the season with the most drivers winning two or more races – Seven drivers won more than two races in 2024, according to MyBettingSites.co.uk.

ALSO READ: Bernie Ecclestone to sell historic F1 car collection worth millions [VIDEO]