For us also? Toyota South America powers-up Fortuner GR Sport

A model declared “forbidden fruit” for South Africa since debuting at the same time as the international market Hilux GR Sport last year, Toyota has uprated the Fortuner GR Sport in South America with the same power and torque figures as the locally built version of the former unveiled last week.

Same as Hilux

Initially announced with the same 150kW/500Nm made by the standard Fortuner’s 2.8 GD-6 engine, the Fortuner GR Sport, known as the SW4 throughout much of South America, now delivers the same 165kW/550Nm as the Hilux, distributed to the rear or all four wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Assembled at Toyota’s Zárate Plant in Argentina for the continent, the uptakes are the only the adaptions to the GR Sport as it continues visually unchanged.

Latest GR Sport model’s rear facia has not been altered.

Compared to the standard Fortuner, the GR Sport receives model specific front and rear bumpers, a gloss black grille, blacked-out headlight clusters, a black mesh pattern lower air intake, roof rails, GR badges, black side-steps, a bootlid spoiler and a gloss black faux rear diffuser.

Unchanged spec, still with seating for seven

Unlike the GR Sport sold in Thailand, the SW4 GR Sport rides on 18-inch rather than 20-inch alloy wheels, with the only changes from the standard model inside comprising a GR leather steering wheel with red stitching, a GR starter button, black leather upholstery also with red stitch work, a GR animation within the 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display and GR branded headrests.

Based on the SRX trim level, a grade largely similar to the South Africa’s Fortuner VX, standard items on the GR Sport include an eight-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, surround-view camera system, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Interior and spec also continues unchanged.

Is it coming to South Africa?

Only available in Argentina for now with other Latin American markets soon to follow, the SW4/Fortuner GR Sport carries a price tag of 16 276 000 Pesos, which amounts to R1.7-million when converted directly into Rand.

As mentioned, availability has not been confirmed for South Africa but don’t be surprised with this changes next year now that engine outputs are identical to that of the Hilux GR Sport.

Should approval be given, expect pricing to start around the R900 000 based on the current R870 900 sticker for the VX.

