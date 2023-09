24 hours in pictures, 14 September 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A worker operates machines at a textile factory in Nantong, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province on September 14, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

A schoolgirl learns how to handle a Kalashnikov AK47 rifle, equipped with an electronic sight, during a lesson at the military-patriotic center in Lviv on September 14, 2023. (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN / AFP) An underwater robot is seen inside the basin of the maritime exploration hall of the Robotics Innovation Center of the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI) in Bremen, Germany, on September 14, 2023, during the visit of the German Minister of Economics and Climate Protection. – German Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck visits the Robotics Innovation Center of the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence and the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials (IFAM). (Photo by FOCKE STRANGMANN / AFP) German Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck (L) stands in front of a dancing robot at the Robotics Innovation Center of the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI) in Bremen, Germany, on September 14, 2023. – German Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck visits the Robotics Innovation Center of the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence and the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials (IFAM). (Photo by FOCKE STRANGMANN / AFP) Cars are piled up atop the rubble of a building destroyed in flash floods after the Mediterranean storm “Daniel” hit Libya’s eastern city of Derna, on September 13, 2023. – A global aid effort for Libya gathered pace on September 14 after a tsunami-sized flash flood killed at least 4,000 people, with thousands more missing, a death toll the UN blamed in part on the legacy of years of war and chaos. (Photo by AFP) A woman (R) eats noodles in a restaurant on a street in the Gangnam district of Seoul on September 14, 2023. – Seoul’s Gangnam district, which was made famous by rapper Psy’s global hit “Gangnam Styleî, is an upscale district known for its luxury boutiques and apartments. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) In this handout picture released by the Miraflores press office, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a conference with the international press in Beijing on September 14, 2023, with a background image of Venezuela’s late President Hugo Chavez. – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said his country could soon send its first astronauts to the Moon in a Chinese spacecraft, hailing on September 14 a scientific cooperation agreement reached with President Xi Jinping. (Photo by Francisco Batista / Venezuelan Presidency / AFP) Spectators hold plastic glasses of beer as they watch the play on the 18th green from a hospitality suite, on day one of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, south-west of London, on September 14, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Courtney Williams #10 of the Chicago Sky passes under pressure from Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces in the second quarter of Game One of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on September 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sky 87-59. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)