Actor Sean Penn has reportedly flown to Ukraine to complete a documentary on the Russian invasion in the country.

According to a translated Facebook post from Ukraine’s Office of the President, Penn travelled to Kyiv to “tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country”.

CNN reports the 61-year-old actor and filmmaker is attending press conferences in Ukraine and meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russia continues its attack.