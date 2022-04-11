WATCH: Dudu Myeni tries to slap photographer at Zuma’s trial

Citizen Reporter

Jacob Zuma’s close ally, Dudu Myeni, was roundly criticised on Monday after she attempted to assault a photographer at the former president’s corruption trial.

This after TimesLIVE and Sunday Times photographer, Sandile Ndlovu, was apparently manhandled by Myeni inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court after he tried to take pictures of her.

According to Ndlovu’s version of events, he spotted Myeni in conversation with former MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus and decided to photograph them.

The pair was walking with Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, as they emerged from a waiting room inside the court building.

The group tried to avoid being photographed, but Ndlovu followed Myeni who tried to hide her face behind Niehaus.

Ndlovu said this was when the attempted assault took place, near the high court’s entrance.

“They were steps away from me when I took the photographs but before I could even think, she grabbed my camera and pulled my bag. She said: ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you doing this?’ She wanted to hit me, but she missed,” Ndlovu told TimesLIVE.

He added: “When I entered court, she again confronted me, asking: ‘Sandile, why are you taking my photograph? You don’t do this to whites, but you are doing this to a black woman.’

“I tried to engage her, but she told me not to give her an answer and literally told me to shut up.”

Watch the videos below of the incident:

Here is another look at the incident surrounding Dudu Myeni and the photo journalsit Sandile Ndlovu. #ZumaCourtCase



Video: @Netwerk24, Melinda Stuurman pic.twitter.com/a49ZjSuwjg— Dennis Delport (@Dennisdelport) April 11, 2022

Condemnation

TimesLIVE and Sunday Times condemned Myeni for the attempted assault.

Sunday Times and TimesLIVE editor-in-chief S’thembiso Msomi called on Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to ensure courts are places where journalists are able to work unimpeded.

“When we send our journalists to cover stories through the length and breadth of our country, the last thing we expect is rage and attacks, especially from those who from time to time occupy leadership positions in society. This is despicable,” Msomi said.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

