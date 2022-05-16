Multimedia

IN PICS: Gudwulfs Pit Bull Rescue a safe haven for dogs but in dire need of donations

The rescue centre currently has 56 dogs and is in dire need of donations

Ivan came to Gudwulfs from the West Rand area. He had been in multiple fights and had infected wounds and lacerations. Dani says that from his experience he believe that his injuries were from at least three fights. He somehow escaped and was found and taken to a vet, who passed him on to them. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Gudwulfs Pit Bull Rescue is a NPC that started in Dani Gudwulf’s backyard over 10 years ago as a personal rescue effort.

Gudwulf is passionate about American Pit Bulls and other power breeds.

He runs Gudwulfs Pit Bull Rescue from a plot in Benoni. The operation is self-subsidised, mostly from money he makes making wooden furniture.

The rescue centre currently has 56 dogs and is in dire need of donations, as their numbers have increased due to people’s circumstances changing during lockdown. Pit Bulls (especially previously abused ones) are lots of work as they are very active.

Often people underestimate the time and patience needed to own one of these dogs. This is why they say these dogs are not for everyone. They were selectively bred to be like that, but now are often abused and used for dog fighting.

Gudwulfs tries to rehome their dogs but are adamant that no dog that goes through their shelter will ever fight.

