IN PICS: Gudwulfs Pit Bull Rescue a safe haven for dogs but in dire need of donations

Neil McCartney

Gudwulfs Pit Bull Rescue is a NPC that started in Dani Gudwulf’s backyard over 10 years ago as a personal rescue effort.

Gudwulf is passionate about American Pit Bulls and other power breeds.

He runs Gudwulfs Pit Bull Rescue from a plot in Benoni. The operation is self-subsidised, mostly from money he makes making wooden furniture.

1/14 The housing area of the shelter consists of a number of enclosures where the dogs stay until they can be rehomed. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 2/14 Dani Gudwulf gives a treat to Ben at the pool area of the shelter. Ben was involved in a fight in which he got badly injured, but has healed and is thriving. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 3/14 Ivan came to Gudwulfs from the West Rand area. He had been in multiple fights and had infected wounds and lacerations. Dani says that from his experience he believe that his injuries were from at least three fights. He somehow escaped and was found and taken to a vet, who passed him on to them. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 4/14 Dani Gudwulf and his assistant, Maxwell Dhliwayo in his workshop with Hannah by their side. Hannah is one of the free roaming dogs in the centre. Dani subsidises the shelter with wooden furniture he makes in this workshop. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 5/14 A boisterous puppy named Delta at the centre gets a treat. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 6/14 Zeus was taken from a family that couldn't take care of him after a fight with another dog left him injured. The centre has a number of enclosures that the dogs live in until they can be rehomed. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 7/14 Diago and Damian are two of the dogs in the shelter. These type of dogs are very active making them hard work to have and take care of. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 8/14 A coy Tarrah gets a treat from Dani. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 9/14 Koa at Gudwulfs Pit Bull Rescue. Koa was found chained to a pole on a patch of vacant land and they suspect that she was left there for a while as she was emaciated and her skin was inflamed from parasitic. They think she was used for breeding then dumped. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 10/14 Jack is one of the dogs at Gudwulfs Pit Bull Rescue. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 11/14 Dani Gudwulf rubs Max through the bars of his enclosure. One of his characteristics is that he loves to be rubbed through these bars. Max was found wandering around the Randburg area 4 years ago and they have tried to find his owners to no avail. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 12/14 Eliyah van Zyl gives a treat to a playful Ben. Ben was taken from a family in Benoni after a fight in which he and another dog got badly injured. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 13/14 Shiloh runs around the pool area. These dogs are very active and playful but as they are strong and big their playfulness is often quite rough. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 14/14 Shiloh waits for a treat from Matheo Van Zyl as his brother, Eliya, watches on in the pool area where the dogs are taken individually to run about. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The rescue centre currently has 56 dogs and is in dire need of donations, as their numbers have increased due to people’s circumstances changing during lockdown. Pit Bulls (especially previously abused ones) are lots of work as they are very active.

Often people underestimate the time and patience needed to own one of these dogs. This is why they say these dogs are not for everyone. They were selectively bred to be like that, but now are often abused and used for dog fighting.

Gudwulfs tries to rehome their dogs but are adamant that no dog that goes through their shelter will ever fight.