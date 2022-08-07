In pictures: Springboks in action against the All Blacks

Neil McCartney

The Springbok rugby team beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Saturday’s Rugby Championship.

The Springboks took on the All Blacks from New Zealand at a packed to capacity Mbombela stadium. The game started with a bang as Faf De Klerk got injured in a collision with an All-Black player resulting in a long time delay as he was taken away on a stretcher.

But he later returned to the bench much to the joy of the Mbombela crowd.

As the game continued, the Springboks kept the score ticking over with an excellent performance by kicker Handre Pollard scoring two conversions, two penalties and a drop goal.

Tries were scored by Kurt Lee Arendse and Willie Le Roux.

The early injury and substitution never really hindered the Boks as they had control of the game for much of both halves. Malcolm Marx was named Man of The Match on his 50th Springbok test match.

This was the worst loss the All Blacks have suffered to the Springboks in 94 years.

Now see: Faf de Klerk’s speedo comes out to play again after Springboks’ winning weekend