In pictures: Springboks in action against the All Blacks

Players of South Africa (front) face New Zealand players (back) performing the Haka prior to the Rugby Championships match between the Springboks and the All Blacks in Mbombela, South Africa, 06 August 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
The Springbok rugby team beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Saturday’s Rugby Championship.
The Springboks took on the All Blacks from New Zealand at a packed to capacity Mbombela stadium. The game started with a bang as Faf De Klerk got injured in a collision with an All-Black player resulting in a long time delay as he was taken away on a stretcher.
But he later returned to the bench much to the joy of the Mbombela crowd.
As the game continued, the Springboks kept the score ticking over with an excellent performance by kicker Handre Pollard scoring two conversions, two penalties and a drop goal.
Tries were scored by Kurt Lee Arendse and Willie Le Roux.
The early injury and substitution never really hindered the Boks as they had control of the game for much of both halves. Malcolm Marx was named Man of The Match on his 50th Springbok test match.
This was the worst loss the All Blacks have suffered to the Springboks in 94 years.
South African players Willie le Roux (L) and Damian Willemse (R) celebrate after winning the Rugby Championships match between the Springboks and the All Blacks in Mbombela, South Africa, 06 August 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
South African players Willie le Roux (L) and Franco Mostert (R) celebrate after winning the Rugby Championships match between the Springboks and the All Blacks in Mbombela, South Africa, 06 August 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
South African players celebrate after winning the Rugby Championships match between the Springboks and the All Blacks in Mbombela, South Africa, 06 August 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
South African players celebrate a try during the Rugby Championships match between the Springboks and the All Blacks in Mbombela, South Africa, 06 August 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
South Africa’s Eden Etzebeth (R) in action during the Rugby Championships match between the Springboks and the All Blacks in Mbombela, South Africa, 06 August 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
South Africa’s Damian Willemse (C) in action during the Rugby Championships match between the Springboks and the All Blacks in Mbombela, South Africa, 06 August 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
South Africa’s Siya Kolisi (L) in action during the Rugby Championships match between the Springboks and the All Blacks in Mbombela, South Africa, 06 August 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
New Zealand’s Ardie Savea (up) takes the ball off the top of the lineout during the Rugby Championships match between the Springboks and the All Blacks in Mbombela, South Africa, 06 August 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
South Africa’s Kurt-Lee Arendse (L) scores a try during the Rugby Championships match between the Springboks and the All Blacks in Mbombela, South Africa, 06 August 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
South Africa supporters hold a placard ahead of the Rugby Championship international rugby match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on August 6, 2022. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
South African supporters hold placards ahead of the Rugby Championship international rugby match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on August 6, 2022. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
Bok No 9 Jaden Hendrikse enjoyed a good outing against the All Blacks. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images/Getty Images