Ramaphosa on Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘wonderful’ relationship with Mandela [video]

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s “wonderful” relationship with Nelson Mandela in a speech at the conclusion of his state visit to the UK.

Ramaphosa said he was pleased King Charles had honoured his mother’s invitation to him, adding: “We honour her, and we remember her very fondly – particularly for her wonderful relationship with the father of our nation, Nelson Mandela.

“Their relationship will forever be imprinted in our memory, because they were very close. They were on first-name terms, and it was always a joy to listen to Nelson Mandela speaking about her very warmly and very fondly.”

