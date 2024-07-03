Win a case of wine

Zandvliet Shiraz is all plums, blackcurrants and pepper with hints of spice on the nose … with the deep flavours following through, along with a hint of dark chocolate. This wooded dry red is gorgeous with Boeuf Bourguignon. Around R160 a bottle. Details: zandvliet.co.za

Fancy winning a case? It would be the perfect way to celebrate Shiraz Day on July 25. Simply pop over to Get It National’s Facebook or Instagram page, find the post and follow the prompts. Competition closes July 26, and winners will be drawn from all Get It platforms. Winner to collect wine from their closest Get It branch.