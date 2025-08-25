Why you should add an egg to your day

Eggs are jam packed with nutrients … they’re a great source of protein, have heart-healthy mono-unsaturated fats, vitamins such as B12, riboflavin, and folate, and minerals like selenium. They help with heart and eye health, and also help to maintain your immune system.

They’re also great for those who’re watching their weight. Studies have shown that having a boiled or poached egg for breakfast helps you feel full for longer, so could lead to decreased feelings of hunger and to having fewer cravings. And if you’re gymming, eggs are essential … they play an important role in building muscles.

Another reason why we love eggs, and eat them daily. They’re so affordable. In fact, they’re the most affordable and cost effective source of protein around. In fact, the International Egg Commission describes them as ‘the most economical way’ for many people around the world to eat high-quality protein. Add to that they’re so easy to prepare. If you’ve eggs in the cupboard, dinner is just a few minutes away. From a frittata to a tortilla to a quiche, from simple scrambled eggs to an omelette filled with basic or fancy … eggs never disappoint.

Then there are all the ways to use eggs outside the kitchen, too. Eggs equal beauty. Yes, really! Take one egg. Separate the yolk from the white. Make a quick face mask with the whites … beat the egg white until stiff, mix in one teaspoon each honey and lemon juice, apply to your face with a clean make up brush or cotton wool pad, and leave for 15 minutes. Rinse well with warm (not hot) water. Then use the yolk. Mix it with one tablespoon olive oil, then apply to damp hair. Leave for half to three-quarters of an hour, then rinse with cool or just lukewarm water and you’ll be left with smooth skin and shiny hair.

And don’t throw away the shells. Rinse them, and then bake at around 190 deg for 10 minutes. Crush them into small pieces and pop them into your bird feeder. Instant calcium for the birds.

You can also use them in the garden. Rinse the shells, allow them to dry and then fill them with seed starter mix and seeds and keep them in a warm sunny spot in the garden. Mist with a spray bottle, and as soon as they’ve sprouted, plant them as is, in the shell, into a pot or the garden. Make sure to make a hole in the bottom of the shell for roots to form. The eggshell will eventually decompose in the soil, and in doing so will nourish the seedlings with extra nutrients.

One carton of eggs. So many reasons to love them!